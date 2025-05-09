Former Indiana Basketball Assistant Brian Walsh Is Hired By Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another member of Mike Woodson’s assistant coaching staff at Indiana has landed at his new destination.
Ohio State announced on Friday that Walsh will join Jake Diebler’s coaching staff.
Walsh was at Indiana for eight seasons, working under Woodson and previous coach Archie Miller, with whom he was associated with prior to coming to Indiana when Walsh was with Miller on Dayton’s staff.
Walsh was officially an assistant coach for three seasons under Woodson from 2022-25. Walsh was the Team and Recruiting Coordinator during the 2021-22 season –Woodson’s first in charge. Under Miller, Walsh was Director of Basketball Operations.
“I’m excited for Brian and his family to join our Ohio State Hoops family,” Diebler said in a press release. “Brian is a proven recruiter with deep Midwest ties who has excelled at connecting with and developing players. His Big Ten scouting experience and analytics expertise are going to be a valuable asset to our program.”
Walsh joins associate head coach Joel Justus, Dave Dickerson, Luke Simons and Jamall Walker on the Buckeyes coaching staff. He also follows former Indiana player Gabe Cupps to Columbus.
All of Woodson’s full assistant coaches have been hired by other programs. Yasir Rosemond has joined Matt McMahon’s staff at LSU. Kenya Hunter joined Sean Miller’s staff at Texas.
Woodson himself landed in his new spot as he has joined the Sacramento Kings as associate head coach on Doug Christie’s staff.
Another former Indiana basketball staffer, Adam Howard, was hired by Texas-Rio Grande Valley this week.
New Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries has amassed a staff that includes Drew Adams, Rod Clark, Kenny Johnson and Nick Norton.
