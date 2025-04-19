Former Indiana Guard Lexus Bargesser Is Headed To Colorado State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana guard Lexus Bargesser has found her next college home.
Bargesser, who played three seasons for Indiana, is headed to Colorado State.
Bargesser was part of Indiana’s Big Ten regular season championship team in 2023. Bargesser played a total of 90 games for the Hoosiers, starting nine of them, all during the 2023-24 season.
The Grass Lake, Mich., native averaged 3.3 points over her Indiana career. She made 45.7% from the field and converted 31% of her 3-point shots.
Bargesser peaked at 4.3 points and 21.6 minutes per game in 2024. Bargesser’s playing time slipped in 2025 to 17.4 minutes per game as the addition of Shay Ciezki allowed Indiana to have her play point in tandem with or in place of starter Chloe Moore-McNeil.
Bargesser played behind, and sometimes with, Moore-McNeil during her Indiana career. Bargesser was also versatile enough to spell Sydney Parrish in the lineup – as she did during the 2024 season when Parrish was injured.
Bargesser was a dependable defensive presence for the Hoosiers. She is one of the reasons Indiana ranked no lower than third in Big Ten scoring defense during her career.
Bargesser is the fifth former Hoosier to find her new basketball home. Julianna LaMendola (Grand Canyon), Yarden Garzon (Maryland), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Murray State) and Lilly Meister (Kansas) all previously announced their future schools.
Henna Sandvik has yet to announce her new school.
Indiana has added Zania Socka-Nguemen, a 6-3 transfer forward from UCLA. Former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan has also committed. Guards Chloe Spreen (Alabama) and Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) have also committed to the Hoosiers.
The Indiana newcomers join a roster that also includes guards Shay Ciezki, Lenee Beaumont and Kadlecova as well as forwards Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn.
