Yogi Ferrell Signs With Utah Jazz, Reunites With Juwan Morgan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell signed with the Utah Jazz late Thursday night, according to Shams Charania.

Ferrell has spent the last two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 5.2 points per game in just 12.8 minutes per game.

He was a free agent this offseason and is now with his fourth NBA team in Utah.

Ferrell started his career with the Brooklyn Nets, then played with the Dallas Mavericks, went to the Kings and is now with the Jazz.

In Utah, Ferrell will be reunited with one of his former Indiana teammates in Juwan Morgan.

When Ferrell and Morgan were with the Hoosiers, Indiana went to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and also won the Big Ten regular season Championship that same year.

Morgan and Ferrell were both undrafted coming out of college, but last season in Utah's playoff run, Morgan became the first undrafted player to start in an NBA playoff game.

Ferrell has yet to be on a playoff team in his career so far, but that will surely change being on Utah's roster.

The Jazz have a starting backcourt duo of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, but Ferrell could prove to be a valuable piece off the bench.

During his NBA career, Ferrell has averaged 7.8 points per game, and he has shown that when given the opportunity, he can flat out score and pass the ball.

Ferrell is Indiana's all-time leader in assists.

The Jazz are set to begin their season against the Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 23 in Portland at 10 p.m. ET.

