Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 20

The Denver Nuggets are looking to bounce back from a loss in Memphis when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Denver has now lost two of three games since winning two in a row, with that lone victory coming against a shorthanded 76ers squad. Meanwhile, the Raptors have won three in a row, including a 139-109 win in Chicago on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets won the first meeting 106-103 as +7 underdogs on New Year’s Eve.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +6.5 (-107)

Nuggets -6.5 (-124)

Moneyline

Raptors +225

Nuggets -278

Total

237.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Raptors vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): SN, ALT2

Raptors record: 39-29

Nuggets record: 42-28

Raptors vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – Out

A.J. Lawson – Out

Alijah Martin – Out

Collin Murray-Boyles – Doubtful

Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes II – Out

Curtis Jones – Out

KJ Simpson – Out

Peyton Watson – Out

Raptors vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

RJ Barrett has been hot in recent weeks, going OVER 19.5 points in eight of his last nine games since February 28. His only under came in the second half of a back-to-back in New Orleans last week.

Barrett is averaging 23.3 points per game in that span, including 23 points last time out in Chicago. He should get there again tonight in Denver.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets are playing their third game in four nights tonight with travel in between each contest. That’s a tough spot for Denver, while Toronto had two days off before its win in Chicago on Wednesday night.

The Raptors have done well as road underdogs this season, going 10-7 against the spread. I’ll back that to continue tonight in a fight against the Nuggets.

Pick: Raptors +6.5 (-107)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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