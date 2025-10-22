Five Former Hoosiers Make NBA Rosters As Season Begins
The 2025-26 NBA season began Tuesday with two games, and the most of the league embarks on a new year Wednesday night. Tuesday's games featured one former Hoosier, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who's in his third season with the Golden State Warriors.
Jackson-Davis is one of five former Indiana basketball players who made an opening night NBA roster, alongside Kel'el Ware, OG Anunoby, Thomas Bryant and Eric Gordon.
Here's a closer look at the Hoosiers in the NBA.
Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat
Ware needed just one season at Indiana, averaging 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds in 2023-24 under Mike Woodson, to jumpstart his professional career. He became the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat, and averaged 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.
The 7-footer made the 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie team, as he shot an efficient 55.4% from the field, blocked 1.1 shots per game and made 35-of-111 3-point attempts. Ware started 36 of 64 games last season, and he figures to play an important role in Miami's frontcourt this season alongside Bam Adebayo.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
Jackson-Davis etched his name in the Indiana record books, becoming the program's all-time leader in rebounds (1,143), blocks (270) and career field goal percentage (56.5%) while finishing third on the all-time scoring list behind Steve Alford and Calbert Cheaney.
As the 57th overall pick in 2023, he was traded from Washington to Golden State on draft night and now enters his third NBA season. Across his first two, he's averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 64.2% from the field.
He started 53 games and appeared in 130 in his first two seasons with the Warriors, but minutes might be more difficult to come by this season. Jackson-Davis did not play in Tuesday's season opener due to coach Steve Kerr's decision, not an injury. Forwards Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Al Horford and Quinten Post each played ahead of Jackson-Davis.
OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Anunoby came to Indiana as the nation's 293rd ranked recruit in Tom Crean's 2015 recruiting class, but he's become one of the most accomplished Hoosiers in the NBA in recent decades. The 28-year-old small forward averaged a career-high 18 points per game last season and has developed into a quality 3-point shooter at 37.5% for his career.
But perhaps the best aspect of his game is on the defensive end, where he made the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive team and led the league with 1.9 steals per game. Starting 92 games, Anunoby was a key piece to a New York Knicks team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and is among the title favorites this year.
Thomas Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers
Bryant was also part of Crean's 2015 recruiting class, though he was much more highly regarded than Anunoby as a five-star recruit ranked No. 13 in the nation by 247Sports. Both helped Indiana win its last Big Ten title in 2016 and have since enjoyed long professional careers.
Now in his ninth NBA season, Bryant has moved all around the league, playing for the Lakers, Wizards, Nuggets, Heat, Pacers and now the Cavaliers. He averaged a career-high 14.3 points in 2020-21 with the Wizards, helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Finals and reached the Finals again last season with the Pacers.
Eric Gordon, Philadelphia 76ers
Entering his 18th season, Gordon has had the longest NBA career of any Hoosier. It helped that he needed just one year at Indiana before going pro, as he averaged 20.9 points as a freshman in 2007-08 on his way to first-team All-Big Ten honors.
After being selected seventh overall in the draft, Gordon has played in 925 games with 665 starts for the Clippers, Hornets, Pelicans, Rockets, Suns and 76ers. With a career-high 22.3 points per game in 2010-11, he's averaged 15.3 points for his career while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.