Kel'el Ware Signs Contract With Miami Heat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosier Kel'el Ware has officially signed his rookie contract with the Miami Heat after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Ware inked a four-year deal worth $22,512,733 million, with $9,542,760 guaranteed at signing, according to Spotrac. He is set to make $4,655,040 during his rookie season and $4,887,720 during his second season, both guaranteed.
Entering Ware's third season in 2026-27, Miami has a club option worth $5,120,400. The Heat have another club option before Ware's fourth season 2027-28, which is worth $7,849,573. The club option deadline is Oct. 31 both years. If Ware stays with the Heat for four seasons, he will become a restricted free agent ahead of the 2028-29 season.
Ware joins a roster headlined by All-NBA guard Jimmy Butler and All-Star center Bam Adebayo. The Heat went 46-36, finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Ware will wear No. 7 for the Heat.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has now produced three NBA draft picks ahead of his fourth season coaching the Hoosiers: Ware, Jalen Hood-Schifino (17th pick in 2023) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (57th pick in 2023).
Ware is a 7-foot, 230-pound center with a 7-foot-4.5-inch wingspan. He's coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He also made the All-Big Ten second team and the Big Ten All-Defensive team.
"Kel'el is a three-and-D center," said Adam Simon, the Miami Heat Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager. "It is not easy to find 7-footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot-block and defend the post. For us, that was very appealing. He's gonna give us versatility on both ends and his skill set fits us. The things he does well are things that coach (Spoelstra) is going to be able to use. I think it's a great fit — be able to block shots, defend the rim, shoot threes, he's got a great touch in the post. I think his skill set will be great to play with Bam and as well as when Bam's off the court."