Former Indiana Standout Trayce Jackson-Davis Takes Part In NBA All-Star Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO - Former Indiana University forward Trayce-Jackson Davis got a chance to show off his game to the country on Sunday during NBA All-Star Game festivities at San Francisco's Chase Center.
Jackson-Davis, who played at Indiana from 2019-23 and who has been with the Golden State Warriors the last two seasons, was not technically an All-Star, but due to the format change in the All-Star Game, he got to take part.
There was not an All-Star Game in the traditional sense. All-Star Sunday featured four teams - one featuring young players against teams featuring established All-Stars. Jackson-Davis and Candace's Rising Stars had played their way to Sunday's activities by winning Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.
Games were played with the first team to score 40 points earning the win.
Jackson-Davis was part of Candace's Rising Stars, coached by women's basketball legend Candace Parker. They took on Shaq's OGs, a team of established stars, coached by Shaquille O'Neal.
One of Jackson-Davis's teammates on the Rising Stars was his former nemesis at Purdue, Zach Edey, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Shaq's OGs defeated Candace's Rising Stars 41-25. Jackson-Davis played six minutes and made his only shot. He also had an assist and a steal.
Shaq's OGs would go on to win the All-Star Tournament with a 41-25 victory over Chuck's Global Stars.
Jackson-Davis and the Rising Stars advanced to the All-Star Game by winning the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday.
Jackson-Davis, playing for Team C, scored six points in Friday's first game as Team C defeated Team T 40-34.
In Friday's Rising Stars championship game, with a target score of 25, Team C beat Team G League 25-14. Jackson-Davis did not score in that game.
Jackson-Davis is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Warriors. He's started 37 of the 49 games he's played in for Golden State, though his minutes have been diminished of late. The Warriors are currently 28-27 and have the 10th and final spot to make the postseason from the Western Conference.
Golden State could be a threat going forward as they acquired veteran star Jimmy Butler just before the NBA trade deadline. The Warriors are 3-1 since they acquired Butler.
