Former Indiana Star Kel’El Ware Named To NBA All-Rookie Second Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball has sent three players to the NBA since the end of the 2022-23 season. The most recent Hoosier to go to the NBA received an important honor on Tuesday.
Kel’El Ware, who played at Indiana during the 2023-24 season, was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team. Ware plays for the Miami Heat.
Ware averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Heat. He converted 55.4% from the field, and in a wrinkle rarely shown at Indiana, Ware made 31.5% of his 3-point shots.
Ware played sparingly early in the season, but after a 26-point effort in just 14 minutes against Orlando on Dec. 21, Ware became a permanent part of Miami’s rotation. One month later, on Jan. 21, Ware became a starter for all but five of Miami’s remaining 39 games.
During that stretch from Dec. 21 to the end of the regular season, Ware averaged 10.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
Ware started all four games in Miami’s first round playoff series against Cleveland, but he was not in the rotation at the end of the contests. Ware averaged 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in the playoffs as the Heat were swept 4-0 by the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed.
Ware is the first Indiana player to make an all-rookie team since Yogi Ferrell was on the second team in 2017 for the Dallas Mavericks.
Other Indiana alums who made NBA All-Rookie teams include Eric Gordon (2009, Los Angeles Clippers, second team), Scott May (1977, Chicago Bulls, first team), Victor Oladipo (2014, Orlando Magic, first team), Isiah Thomas (1982, Detroit Pistons, first team), Dick Van Arsdale (1966, New York Knicks, first team), Tom Van Arsdale (1966, Detroit Piistons, first team), Cody Zeller (2014, Charlotte Bobcats, second team). Until the 1988-89 season, the NBA only named an All-Rookie first team. The All-Rookie team began for the 1962-63 season.
When Ware was at Indiana, he averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his lone season with the Hoosiers after his transfer from Oregon. Ware was second-team All-Big Ten for the Hoosiers and is considered one of former coach Mike Woodson’s success stories.
Others named to the NBA All-Rookie teams were first-teamers Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs, Rookie of the Year), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies). Second-teamers besides Ware are Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers) and Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans).
