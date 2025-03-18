Former Indiana Star Trayce Jackson-Davis Pays Tribute To Mike Woodson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Mike Woodson era is officially over at Indiana. When Indiana did not make the NCAA Tournament after the field was selected on Sunday, the program elected not to play in another postseason tournament and the season came to an end. And along with it? Woodson's time as Indiana coach ended after four seasons.
Without question, the best player from the four years in which Woodson coached was center Trayce Jackson-Davis. Woodson's two NCAA Tournament appearances came with Jackson-Davis anchoring the middle. Under Woodson, Jackson-Davis became an All-American and was eventually drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2023.
On Monday, Jackson-Davis paid tribute to his former coach and also had some choice words for Woodson's critics.
"You didn't have to take the job, but you did. After all of the critcism and threats. You stood tall. Helluva coach regardless of what the trolls say. Love you coach."
In two seasons under Woodson, Jackson-Davis averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and Jackson-Davis converted 58.5% of his shots.
Jackson-Davis is back with the Warriors after spending one game with Golden State's G League affiliate. Since Jan. 28, Jackson-Davis has appeared in just eight games. Some of those games he missed with illness. Jackson-Davis last played against Sacramento on March 13.
