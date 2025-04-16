Former Virginia Forward Edessa Noyan Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball Teri Moren continued to make over the Hoosiers roster as she got another commitment on Tuesday night.
Former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan committed to the Hoosiers. She made the announcement on her Instagram page.
She is 6-foot-3 and has played two years at Virginia. Noyan is a a native of Botkyrka, Sweden.
Noyan has averaged 4.2 points and 3.7 rebounds during her two seasons with the Cavaliers, though she made progress during her sophomore season. Noyan upped her production to 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.
She can stretch the floor a bit as she has a career 3-point percentage at 33.3%. She is an excellent free throw shooter at 81.8%.
Noyan was named to the Swedish Junior Naional team roster for the 2023 Nordic Championships and the U20 European Championships. She averaged 18.8 points while playing for the Swedish U18 team in the 2022 Nordic Championships.
She has played at the professional level for Sodertalje Club just outside of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
Noyan is the second European player Moren added to the roster from the transfer portal. Phoenix Stotijn, a former Arkansas guard, is a native of the Netherlands. Valentyna Kadlecova is already on the roster and is a native of the Czech Republic or Czechia as it is also called.
Noyan would join guards Stotijn and Chloe Spreen and forward Zania Socka-Ngumen as new members of the Indiana women’s basketball team. Socka-Nguemen was officially added to the Indiana roster on Monday. Both Noyan and Socka-Nguemen give the Hoosiers more size.
Noyan and the rest of the Indiana newcomers join a roster that also includes guards Shay Ciezki, Lenee Beaumont and Kadlecova as well as forwards Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn.
