Indiana Gets First McDonald's All-American in Women's Basketball Program History

At 12-11 overall and 1-10 in Big Ten play, Indiana women's basketball is on pace for its worst season in over a decade. But brighter days could be ahead, thanks to a highly regarded recruiting class.

On Monday, incoming freshman recruit Addy Nyemchek was named to the 2026 McDonald's All-American game roster. She's the program's first-ever signed player out of high school to earn this honor.

Nyemchek, a 6-foot-1 wing, will play for the East Team in the 2026 McDonald's All-American game, which is scheduled for March 31 at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. The game will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

A four-star recruit, Nyemchek is considered the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey and No. 28 overall by ESPNw. She led Red Bank Catholic High School to a 2024 New Jersey state title and earned first-team All-State honors with over 1,000 points.

Playing for Philly Rise, she contributed to an NCAA Basketball Academy Club Championship in 2024, and U16 and U17 Gym Rat Live Tournament championships.

“Addy’s versatility and feel for the game really stand out," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in a November news release. "She’s a guard who can score, facilitate and defend multiple positions. She’s the kind of player who impacts winning in a lot of ways. Her best basketball is still ahead of her, and we can’t wait to see her growth in Bloomington.”

Along with Nyemchek, Indiana is set to bring in a talented recruiting class for the 2026-27 season. That also includes GiGi Battle, a 6-foot guard and ESPNw four-star recruit who's ranked No. 32 nationally.

“GiGi is a dynamic guard who plays with great poise and purpose," Moren said in a news release. "She can score at all three levels and takes real pride in defending. What stands out most about GiGi is her competitiveness. She plays to win and fits perfectly with the standards of our program.”

Zoe Jackson, a 6-foot-4 forward, helped Team Australia win gold medals at the FIBA U15 Oceanic Cup and FIBA 2023 U16 Asian Cup.

“Zoe is a skilled and physical post player who brings great size and presence to the paint," Moren said in a news release. "She has strong hands, finishes well around the rim and plays with a steady, composed demeanor. Her international experience and work ethic will make her a great fit in our frontcourt.”

Ashlinn James is the fourth and final member of Indiana's 2026 recruiting class. She committed to Indiana out of Louisville, Ky., where she became a four-star recruit and 64th ranked player in the nation, according to ESPNw.

“Ashlinn’s athleticism and motor really stand out. She’s a dynamic guard who can attack off the bounce, impact the game defensively, and bring a spark every time she’s on the floor. Her potential to grow within our system is exciting, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Bloomington.”