Grace Berger Minutes? Two Indiana Fever Guards Out vs. Seattle Storm
Through the first eight games of the Indiana Fever's season, second-year guard Grace Berger has been used sparingly. And that's putting it generously. But there's a chance the former Indiana women's basketball standout gets an opportunity to see significant minutes on Thursday night.
Wednesday, the Fever announced that guards Temi Fagbenle and Erica Wheeler will miss Thursday's game against the Seattle Storm. Fagbanle suffered a foot injury in Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.
Wheeler will miss Thursday's contest due to personal reasons.
Does that open up the opportunity for Berger to see significant time on the court Thursday night? That would certainly make Indiana fans happy, as so many are confused as to why the former Hoosier hasn't been on the court more.
Berger has played in just three games this season, averaging 4.7 points in those contests. She logged 20 minutes in a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun in the season opener but hasn't played more than seven minutes in a game since then.
It's particularly baffling because Indiana has struggled so much through the first eight games. The Fever are 1-7 on the season, suffering double-digit losses in four of those contests.
Earlier in the season, Fever coach Christie Sides talked about Berger's role on the team and why she hasn't seen more minutes.
“We’re just trying to figure out rotations in the middle of games and during games since there's no practice time right now," she said, via On3's Talia Goodman. "It’s tough right now. You know, Grace has her role and when her number’s called, she knows exactly what we need her to do.”
Berger's former coach, Teri Moren, also seems a bit confused by the decision to bench the former IU guard. She had a not-so-subtle post on X on May 28.
That was in response to a video clip of Berger knocking down a midrange jumper in practice, posted by the Fever. So, clearly, Moren also believes her former star guard deserves more opportunities on the court.
Will Berger finally get an opportunity to prove she belongs on the floor? Tipoff between the Fever and Storm is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.
