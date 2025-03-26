Henna Sandvik, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks Latest Indiana Women’s Basketball Players In Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball roster is in for a hard reset as two more players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Reserve guard Henna Sandvik and reserve post player Sharnecce Currie-Jelks went into the portal.
Currie-Jelks announced her decision on her Instagram account.
“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunities and support I have received during my time at Indiana University. The experiences and lessons learned here have been invaluable, and I will always cherish the memories and friendships I have made. The IU experience has been wonderful the past 2 years I have been here.
Thank you coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play here at IU, I will forever be thankful for it! I’m so thankful for all the wonderful memories and relationships I have made here at Indiana University, from the coaching staff on down to my teammates!
To the fans- Yall are amazing and couldn’t have asked for a better crowd to pack the hall and support us continuously throughout the season . It has been my please to be apart of Hoosier nation the past 2 years. With that being said I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and continue my journey elsewhere.”
Sandvik’s decision was reported by On3Sports.
Neither player started a game for the Hoosiers. Sandvik played the most as she appeared in 75 career games for Indiana. She averaged seven minutes per appearance and averaged 1.1 points in her career.
The Helsinki, Finland native was in Indiana’s rotation during the 2024-25 season as a reserve guard. Sandvik played 10 or more minutes in 11 games of the 19 she played. She scored a career-high 13 points against Bellarmine on Dec. 15, 2024.
Currie-Jelks only appeared in nine career games for Indiana after she transferred from Tennessee-Martin before the 2023-24 season. She missed all but three games of the 2023-24 season with a personal matter that was later reported as maternity absence. Her daughter Kay’lani was born in May 2024.
Currie-Jelks appeared in six games in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 0.3 points, not appeared for more than three minutes in a single appearance.
Sandvik and Currie-Jelks are the fourth and fifth Indiana women’s basketball players that have entered the transfer portal. Lexus Bargesser, Julianna LaMendola and Lilly Meister went into the portal on Tuesday.
The only experienced players left on the roster are Yarden Garzon, Shay Ciezki, Lenée Beaumont, Valentyna Kadlecova and Faith Wiseman. Sydney Fenn also comes back, but she has not played a game after suffering a knee injury.
Indiana coach Teri Moren expressed a desire to get bigger and more athletic to contend with the new teams that have entered the Big Ten after the Hoosiers were eliminated by South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- MEISTER INTO PORTAL: Lilly Meister enters transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- BARGESSER GOES INTO PORTAL: Three-year Indiana player Lexus Bargesser went into the transfer portal on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- LAMENDOLA INTO PORTAL: Two-year Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola has entered the transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- SOUTH CAROLINA USES BIG THIRD QUARTER TO BEAT INDIANA: The Gamecocks pulled away after halftime to end Indiana's season with a NCAA Tournament second round victory. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: Teri Moren's postgame thoughts on the loss and the 2025 season after it came to a close on Sunday. CLICK HERE.
- MOREN ON INDIANA'S BLACK JERSEYS: Teri Moren gives her thoughts on Indiana's alternate black jerseys. CLICK HERE.
- PARRISH, PAOPAO REUNITE: Indiana's Sydney Parrish and South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao reunite in the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- MEISTER IS WHAT MARCH MADNESS IS ALL ABOUT: Indiana post player Lilly Meister had a tough Big Ten season, but her productive game against Utah is the kind of story March Madness is all about. CLICK HERE.