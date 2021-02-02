Here's What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

Miller gave an update on the status of Armaan Franklin and Trey Galloway before Tuesday's game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined Don Fischer Monday night for his weekly radio show called "Inside IU Basketball with Archie Miller."

Miller recapped Indiana's week off and previewed the Hoosiers' next two games against Illinois and Iowa.

Below is what Miller had to say on the show:

On how Indiana handled the long stretch of no games:

"Health is our biggest concern as we enter February."

Miller said Indiana had multiple days off last week and multiple non-contact days as well.

"Trey (Galloway) has done as much as he's done in awhile since he played in that Purdue game when he got injured. We'll see how he feels tomorrow... You know, Armaan (Franklin) is really not healthy. He's aggravated his ankle multiple times since he turned it against Maryland."

Miller said being fresh at this time of the season is one of the biggest things you have to worry about at this time of a year.

On what has contributed to Indiana's surge in 3-point shooting:

"I think we continue to take quality shots, and guys sort of know the ones we want them to take, and they're more ready."

He said the team is also spending a lot of time on shooting the three ball.

"I think more than anything it's the confidence, and more than anything it's the quality of shot."

He points to Anthony Leal and Jerome Hunter for giving Indiana a spark off the bench from the outside, and added that Rob Phinisee is as confident as he's ever been shooting the ball.

In addition to those three, Al Durham and Armaan Franklin have always been reliable from the outside.

"I don't think it's one guy or two guys that can shoot. I think there's a lot of guys that are confident right now to step up and make them."

On the upcoming game against Illinois:

Indiana led by one point around the eight-minute mark, and then Ayo Dosunmu took over the game, scoring 18 points from that point forward to give the Illini a 69-60 victory the last time these two teams played.

"Whether we turned it over or missed a shot, our ability to get back and get set changed. We weren't as organized on getting back. They did a great job in striking in transition. They changed the game in transition."

Miller said Illinois is one of the best in the country in scoring in transition, and he wants his team to not turn it over and make sure Illinois has to play half court offense.

Miller also stressed that Indiana couldn't get to the free-throw line the first time around against Illinois.

"We have to play through the post no matter how big they are. We have to attack the paint and we have to draw some fouls."

***

Race Thompson was the player guest on the show.

Below are some of the highlights of what Thompson had to say:

On playing a lot of minutes:

"I like playing a lot of minutes, but it definitely helps in having Jordan Geronimo and Jerome come in to give me and Trayce some rest. Jordan has really stepped up his play in the last couple of weeks."

On being a leader:

"Still hard on him (Geronimo), telling him 'come on, you gotta be better.' Being hard on him about stuff like that has really helped him grow."

On if it bothers the team that they've dropped so many games at home:

"Definitely, I mean that's our home and we want to protect it. It's really just about bringing that energy at home and on the road and not just having it more on the road. We just really need to key in on that and focus to get the job done tomorrow."

***

You can listen to the full show below:

Related Stories: