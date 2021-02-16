Here's What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

Archie Miller recapped Indiana's last week of games and previewed the Hoosiers' upcoming game against Minnesota.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined Don Fischer Monday night for his weekly radio show called "Inside IU Basketball with Archie Miller."

Miller talked about Indiana's previous couple of games and looked ahead to Minnesota. He also talked about some of Indiana's individual performances.

Below is what Miller had to say on the show:

On the loss to Ohio State:

Miller thinks rebounding was the biggest issue for Indiana against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

"We even talked about it today... We can't give teams second shots. I thought Ohio State really took us behind the woodshed for 40 minutes, and it was not good."

Another Achilles heel for Indiana has been the slow starts. The Hoosiers have gotten down double digits from the gun in the last three games.

Miller said the team has talked about starting faster, but the team isn't a "confidence starter" on offense, which is clearly an issue.

"Getting down early is not a good trend. Against a team like Ohio State, you're not gonna have an easy road if you get down 17-4... We're going to have to be a better starting team down the stretch here."

On Khristian Lander:

Miller said Lander didn't take care of the ball well against Ohio State, but he said, "I think he's shown that he's really the one guard on our team that can see the floor."

He wants Lander to stay with it defensively and hold his own on that side of the ball.

"The more experienced he gets, the better he's gonna be... He's gonna continue to help our team and be a guy that can come in there and make some plays."

Miller concludes that Lander will continue to see more minutes.

On Minnesota:

Miller said Minnesota has had some of the more impressive wins of any other team in the Big Ten this season.

The Gophers have struggled on the road, though, but Miller said Marcus Carr might be the best point guard in the Big Ten.

"We're gonna have to keep them out of transition. Second part of it is in the half court, we're gonna have to make Carr work. We have to get it out of his hands."

Priority one is rebounding the ball because Minnesota is a "rugged rebounding team." After a tough loss against Maryland on Sunday, Miller knows Minnesota will be coming to Assembly Hall ready to play.

"It's a big week for our team to be able to capitalize. Good teams are able to capitalize, and that's what we need to do."

