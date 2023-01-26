Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Indiana's Win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It was another epic night for Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots in the Hoosiers' 61-57 victory over Minnesota. He had everyone scrambling for the record books once again.

It was the first time a major-college player had at least 25-20-5 since Connecticult's Hasheem Thabeet did it on Feb. 14, 2009. It was Indiana's fourth straight victory, and their sixth straight win over Minnesota dating back to 2020.

This was his 41st career double-double, and his six blocks broke a tie with Jeffrey Newton for the most blocks in school history. Jackson-Davis is now Indiana’s all-time block leader with 233.

The last 20-20 game in IU history came from D.J. White, who had 21 points and 22 rebounds at Michigan on Jan. 8, 2008. Jackson-Davis is the second Hoosier in program history with 1,900 career points and 900 career rebounds. The other is Alan Henderson.

In 111 career games, Jackson-Davis has scored at least 10 points in 97 outings. The senior forward has also swatted at least two shots in 69 of his 111 career games played. He has blocked at least one shot in 91-of-111 career starts.

In nine conference games, TJD is averaging 21.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game.

Here's what he had to say in his postgame press conference on Wednesday night:

QUESTION: "Trayce, the way the game played out for 40 minutes, it certainly had its ebbs and flows. As that game was going on, what were you feeling and sensing was happening with you guys?''

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: "I think the biggest thing for us was just straight line drives, but credit to the guys. Honestly, at the end of the day, even though they're 1-6, 1-7, this is still a Big Ten away team and at the end of the day we found a way to win, so it helps our confidence a lot, especially in close games like this. So I thought it was great for us,''

Q: "Trayce, you were the first guy since Hasheem Thabeet in 2009 to have a 25-20-5 game. Why were you able to get it at that level? You've been playing really well for a long stretch here, but that's just a different level. What led to that?''

JACKSON-DAVIS: "Honestly, I'm just playing basketball, really. It's nothing, and I'm just trying to help my teammates and at the end of the day, they're putting me in great position. I'm catching the ball and I'm just attacking on offense. They kind of played a spread-out 2-3 (zone) and they doubled but I thought I went quicker than the double and then just the rebounding, just trying to have a knack for the ball and that's what I've been doing.''

Q: "You've had plenty of highlight reel plays this season. I thought that alley-oop you had with the big extension was one of your best of the season. Do you almost surprise yourself when you have moments like that because you're having plays like that almost every game now?''

JACKSON-DAVIS: "When you're in the flow of the game, you just think if it as another play. When he threw it, I kind of thought it was high but you've got so much adreniline pumping through you, so at the end of the day I felt like I could go get it, so I extended and I got it. It looked cool. I saw it on Twitter, and it looked cool afterward. It was a great pass by Jalen and I'm just glad I capitalized on it.''

Q: "Forgive for this because it's terribly cliche. As a group, coach Rosemond mentioned how he felt the seniors in particular set the tone in the last 4-5 minutes in huddles, communicating, keeping everyone upbeat. How different does a game like this feel — whatever the opponent, whatever the venue for you — coming back late in a close game because in recent years you may not have found a way, especially on the road to close out like this?

JACKSON-DAVIS: "Especially just us on the road, throughout my career we've struggled in games like this. Credit to Miller, he played 40 minutes and had some big threes and some clutch baskets for us. He was really engaged, talking, vocal. Race, even though he didn't play that well on the offensive end of the floor, he was guarding Battle and he is still trying to recover. At the end of the day it was a group effort and I thought we were together. We never folded, especially when we got down two and they had the ball and we got a stop and then a bucket. We've just got to keep grinding, and play together and that's what we're doing.''

Q: "Trayce, that zone Minnesota was running, what did you see from the zone and how do you feel like you guys handled it tonight?

JACKSON-DAVIS: "I thought they played pretty well in the zone, but I thought they were a little spaced out, though. I don't know what kind of zone they were trying to play. At first I thought they were going to shrink it in and not let me get the ball, but they started getting wide when we started hitting shots. It's just something that we're going to have to work on. Our defense, even though there were straight-line drives. they only scored 57 and we were locked in on the defensive end of the floor. Coach Woodson always said that If they score less than 60, you're always going to have a chance, and that's what happened.''

Q: "Trayce, would you expand a little bit on how Miller played tonight. You said it, played 40 minutes, scored 11 points, knocked down a couple big threes. How important was he for you guys tonight just as a leader?''

JACKSON-DAVIS: "Miller is just a great leader. He came here to make shots and a lot of people are discouraged when he doesn't make shots. But at the end of the day, Miller hustles, he's playing on the defensive end of the floor, he's diving for loose balls. He's guarding, and those are all huge things that we need from him. At the end of the day, he's going to make his shots, he's going to shoot the ball when he's open. I always tell him, when he's open, that he has a great light. He's being more than a catch-and-shooter. He's been a big part of our winning streak right now.''

Q: "Trayce, obviously you guys were without Mike Woodson today. How did you see the rest or the coaching staff prepare for that and what do you enjoy about being coached by those guys?''

JACKSON-DAVIS: "It's just a part of what Coach Woody preaches every day, it's the next man up mentality. We didn't know that Coach Woodson wasn't coaching until this morning. We weren't even nervous because we knew Coach Ya had us covered. We have a great staff and everyone was locked in and engaged. Coach Kenya and Coach yYa and B-Walsh (Brian Walsh) they took turns drawing up plays and stuff of that nature. It wasn't just Coach Ya. Credit to him. I'm glad we got the dub for him.''

'Q: "Trayce, you hit the go-ahead shot on the offensive rebound off of Race's missed free throw. Take us through that play. Did you have to do anything specific to get yourself into position to get that rebound?

JACKSON-DAVIS: "I had one in the first half where I kind of rooted him under, not really pushed him but got space. I was really confused why they didn't put Battle on that side and have (Ola-Joseph) and have him sandwich me. I just felt like if Race missed it, I had to go get the ball. I kind of did the same thing against Syracuse last year. We made a lot of big plays down the stretch that helped us win.''