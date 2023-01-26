WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Skies For Alley-Oop Against Minnesota

It looked like Jalen Hood-Schifino's pass was too high for a moment, but Trayce Jackson-Davis' athleticism knows no limits.

Jackson-Davis leapt through the air, caught the ball with his outstretched left hand and dunked the ball to give Indiana the lead in a back-and-forth battle against Minnesota.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State, coached by Chris Holtmann, is 11-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games, including a 69-60 loss at Illinois on Tuesday and a 93-77 home victory over Iowa on Saturday. Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh averages 17.4 points and is a candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

