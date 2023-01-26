WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Skies For Alley-Oop Against Minnesota
It looked like Jalen Hood-Schifino's pass was too high for a moment, but Trayce Jackson-Davis' athleticism knows no limits.
Jackson-Davis leapt through the air, caught the ball with his outstretched left hand and dunked the ball to give Indiana the lead in a back-and-forth battle against Minnesota.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Minnesota from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State, coached by Chris Holtmann, is 11-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games, including a 69-60 loss at Illinois on Tuesday and a 93-77 home victory over Iowa on Saturday. Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh averages 17.4 points and is a candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
