WATCH: Miller Kopp Starts Strong Against Minnesota

Minnesota jumped out to an early 5-1 lead against Indiana on Wednesday at Williams Arena, but Miller Kopp had the hot hand that put the Hoosiers back on top.

After missing his first attempt, Race Thompson secured an offensive rebound and tapped it back to Kopp for his first 3-pointer to give Indiana a 7-5 lead. Just a minute later, Trayce Jackson-Davis found Kopp in transition for another long-range make, putting Indiana ahead 10-7.

Almost midway through the first half, Kopp leads the Hoosiers with six points on 2-for-3 3-point shooting. He's now shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State, coached by Chris Holtmann, is 11-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games, including a 69-60 loss at Illinois on Tuesday and a 93-77 home victory over Iowa on Saturday. Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh averages 17.4 points and is a candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

