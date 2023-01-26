WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Converts Smooth Reverse Layup Against Minnesota

Indiana extended its lead in the first half against Minnesota on Wednesday thanks to smooth finish from its freshman point guard.

The play started as Jalen Hood-Schifino stood with the ball in the corner and scanned the defense. After a few jab steps and shot fakes, Hood-Schifino beat his defender to the baseline and converted a reverse layup to give Indiana a 30-26 lead.

Indiana took a 33-30 lead into halftime on Wednesday behind 10 points from freshman forward Malik Reneau and nine points from both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Minnesota from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Ohio State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State, coached by Chris Holtmann, is 11-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games, including a 69-60 loss at Illinois on Tuesday and a 93-77 home victory over Iowa on Saturday. Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh averages 17.4 points and is a candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Related stories on Indiana basketball