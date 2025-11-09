Social Media and Hoosier Fans Fired Up After Indiana Routs Marquette
Just a day removed from one of the most memorable games in Indiana football history, the Hoosiers hoops program had an opportunity to make a statement of its own – and Darian DeVries’ squad did just that.
Facing a Marquette team that has made a trip to the NCAA Tournament every single season since Shaka Smart took over, Indiana had its first test of the season, and the Hoosiers passed with flying colors.
Indiana cruises past Marquette in Chicago, moves to 2-0
They took down the Golden Eagles 100-77 in Chicago, in front of a strong Indiana crowd, led by 28 points from wing Tucker DeVries and 23 points and eight assists from guard Lamar Wilkerson. Freshman forward Trent Sisley added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while senior big Sam Alexis chipped in 13 points and snagged five boards.
A statement victory that has caught the attention of the entire nation, this Indiana triumph isn’t just a resume-builder, but also a confidence-bolstering performance for the Hoosiers.
They did it on both ends, holding Marquette to just 37.3 percent shooting from the field, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and from long range on the other end.
Aside from the Hoosiers committing 25 fouls and yielding 14 offensive rebounds to the Golden Eagles, it was practically a flawless performance from DeVries’ crew.
Between the excitement for Indiana on the gridiron, now paired with this showing on the hardwood, it’s safe to say Hoosiers fans are elated, while the rest of the college basketball world is simply taking notice of what may be brewing over in Bloomington.
Naturally, all of those observations from the country and the excitement from the Indiana faithful was aired out over social media. Here are the best reactions: