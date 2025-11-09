Hoosiers Now

Social Media and Hoosier Fans Fired Up After Indiana Routs Marquette

In the second game with Darian DeVries at the helm, Indiana beat Marquette by 23 points. Here are social media's top reactions.

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) dunks the ball during the first half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) dunks the ball during the first half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a day removed from one of the most memorable games in Indiana football history, the Hoosiers hoops program had an opportunity to make a statement of its own – and Darian DeVries’ squad did just that. 

Facing a Marquette team that has made a trip to the NCAA Tournament every single season since Shaka Smart took over, Indiana had its first test of the season, and the Hoosiers passed with flying colors. 

Indiana cruises past Marquette in Chicago, moves to 2-0

Darian DeVrie
Head Coach Darian DeVries during the Indiana versus Alabama A&M men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They took down the Golden Eagles 100-77 in Chicago, in front of a strong Indiana crowd, led by 28 points from wing Tucker DeVries and 23 points and eight assists from guard Lamar Wilkerson. Freshman forward Trent Sisley added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while senior big Sam Alexis chipped in 13 points and snagged five boards. 

A statement victory that has caught the attention of the entire nation, this Indiana triumph isn’t just a resume-builder, but also a confidence-bolstering performance for the Hoosiers. 

They did it on both ends, holding Marquette to just 37.3 percent shooting from the field, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and from long range on the other end. 

Aside from the Hoosiers committing 25 fouls and yielding 14 offensive rebounds to the Golden Eagles, it was practically a flawless performance from DeVries’ crew. 

Between the excitement for Indiana on the gridiron, now paired with this showing on the hardwood, it’s safe to say Hoosiers fans are elated, while the rest of the college basketball world is simply taking notice of what may be brewing over in Bloomington. 

Naturally, all of those observations from the country and the excitement from the Indiana faithful was aired out over social media. Here are the best reactions:

Social media reacts to Indiana blowing out Marquette

Tayton Conerwa
Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This one may pay dividends come March

A new era in Bloomington

DeVries and Wilkerson are quite the dynamic duo

Shooters everywhere

Wilkerson is more than just a shooter

No excuses. 25 fouls and still pull out a 23-point win

Not everyone gets it, but Darian DeVries does: three-point shooting wins basketball games.

Resilient

This squad can score

Two of the best shooters, and all-around offensive players, in the Big Ten

Athletic Director Scott Dolson has been cooking

Hoosiers fans are living the dream

Let's go with both

About time

No better time to be a Hoosier

Offense already doing unprecedented things two games in

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Home/Basketball