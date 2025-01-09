Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Discussing Indiana Basketball Win Streak, Football Portal Activity
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's a busy time in Indiana athletics, with the basketball season in full swing and plenty of football transfer portal news.
To break all of that down, we're bringing back the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast. It will be a weekly show hosted by Brandon Brown with commentary from Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden.
The first episode of the new version of the show was released Thursday and includes thoughts on the Indiana men's basketball team's five-game win streak, Wednesday's win over USC, Malik Reneau's injury and how that has affected the team, plus what lies ahead for the Hoosiers. We also shared our thoughts on the historic 2024 Indiana football season, recent transfer portal additions and how the Hoosiers are shaping up for 2025
Here's the full episode.
Next up, Indiana travels to Iowa for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 11-4 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play, most recently winning 97-87 Tuesday at home against Nebraska.
