Just over three weeks ago on a Tuesday night in Bloomington, Indiana controlled the majority of a contest and had what was its best night of the 2025-26 season as it beat then-No. 12 Purdue, 72-67.



Man alive, not even a month later that January night feels like it might as well have been three-and-a-half years ago.



Purdue handed Indiana a beatdown of epic proportions Friday night in West Lafayette, routing the Hoosiers 93-64 in a game that didn't stay close for long.

Purdue scored the first six points of the night before a short back-and-forth, but an 11-4 run to stretch the lead to 26-14 essentially meant it was over early for the Hoosiers.



By halftime, Purdue had stretched the lead to 17 and it would get as high as 34 before the Boilermakers ultimately won 93-64. The 29-point margin is the largest margin of victory by Purdue in the rivalry since all the way back in 1969.



As one can probably expect, social media was alive for all the wrong reasons regarding Indiana on Friday night. Below are some of the most notable posts to X during and shortly after the suffocating loss that dropped the Hoosiers to 17-10 overall and to 8-8 in Big Ten play.

Dispiriting Night in West Lafayette

A dispiriting night of basketball. pic.twitter.com/GWwhyH8s2A — Assembly Call (⚪,🔴) (@AssemblyCall) February 21, 2026

Indiana has lost back-to-back contests to a pair of top 10 teams following Friday night's loss. Suddenly the 20-point loss at Illinois last Sunday doesn't feel as bad by comparison.



(I kid, it all feels awful right now).

Indiana's Stats Weren't As Bad as Final Score

Indiana is shooting 52.3% from the floor, only has 10 turnovers and is losing by 32 points. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteDustin) February 21, 2026

The problem is, Purdue shot 65% from the field and Indiana pulled in just 15 rebounds to Purdue's 30 all night.

Martha is Ticked Off

The expectations were low for this one however this type of effort will burn the patience equity off real fast. Embarrassing. — Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) February 21, 2026

On one hand, its year one and a culture-building year, but on the other, does it have to be this ugly?

Trying to See the Positives

The best four years in Purdue basketball history and they went 4-4 against “Mike Woodson” and a first year head coach — Phil Donovan (@pdhoosier1972) February 21, 2026

Although actually true, this doesn't make things feel a whole lot better after a non-competitive effort at Purdue. One team in this rivalry looks like a legit contender to make another Final Four, while the other will be lucky to make it out of the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.

Gene Keady's Front Row Seat for Blowout

Purdue legend, Gene Keady, in the house for Boilermakers-Hoosiers 🚂 @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/3iaKKT5Ry4 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2026

Go watch the above video again real fast. Does anyone else get extremely uncomfortable around the seven-second mark or so? It's like, "OK, we see him, get the camera out of his face already..."



For what its worth, Keady was 11 years away from joining the Purdue staff last time Indiana last this badly to the Boilermakers.

One Brave Soul in Mackey Arena

A Cignetti shirt has infiltrated upper bowl of The Paint Crew pic.twitter.com/ytIICfVXV5 — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteDustin) February 21, 2026

On one hand I love it as Indiana fans have something Purdue can't claim with the recent national championship. On the other, the old "Footballs over!" chants from high school come to mind.

Off the Tracks

Off the tracks when the train is coming through in Indiana 🚂



No. 7 @BoilerBall handles Indiana in Mackey Arena! pic.twitter.com/Qb5WXl9btq — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2026

I loved Thomas the Tank Engine as a little kid, but I'm not going to lie, this picture is giving me the creeps.

Next Up for Indiana

Indiana looks to pick up the pieces and get back above .500 in the Big Ten when it welcomes Northwestern to Assembly Hall on Tuesday.