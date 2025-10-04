How Every Indiana Basketball Scholarship Player Performed in Scrimmage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eighty minutes before Indiana men's basketball held its Cream and Crimson scrimmage Friday night, first-year coach Darian DeVries shook hands and took pictures with fans on the west side of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
DeVries did it again with students in the front row on the stadium's south side, continuing his efforts to bring himself — and his team — closer to Hoosier fans this fall. And by the time tipoff rolled around, he received an ovation perhaps only matched by in-state freshman forward Trent Sisley.
Players switched between teams, and the scrimmage, initially scheduled as four 10-minute periods, didn't reach 20 minutes. Score was kept only between periods, not collectively. But the night was about openness, offering an early look at DeVries' debut team.
Here's how every scholarship Indiana player performed during Friday night's scrimmage ...
G Jasai Miles: Suffered a scrimmage-ending injury with what appeared to be a cramp on his lower right leg. Before then, knocked down a step-back jumper from just inside the 3-point line on the left wing, went 2-for-3 shooting at the free throw line and had a few splash plays defensively, using his length to create disruption. Most of his misses went long.
F Reed Bailey: Caught a lob from Conerway at the rim and scored on multiple dump-offs. Also created his own looks at the rim — Bailey's athleticism has impressed in each exposure, and he's effective working downhill. Has a tidy handle for a 6-foot-10 forward, too.
G Jason Drake: Did not participate due to a lower-body injury.
G Lamar Wilkerson: Most of his scoring came on the perimeter, though he had a floater off the glass in the first period. Nailed a deep triple from the right wing and a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing, right in front of Darian DeVries. Later hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from right wing and a wrap-around 3-pointer from the left wing.
F Sam Alexis: Continues to prove he's Indiana's most physical post player. He drove through defenders' chest to get to the rim and had a few tough finishes at the rim. Also made a mid-range jumper after a spin move helped get to the left elbow. Caught three lobs in the third period, two from Sisley and one from Bailey, while blocking Wilkerson's layup attempt.
G Conor Enright: Scored on a right-handed layup after blowing past walk-on freshman guard Tryce Grensing. Had another layup blocked by walk-on guard Ian Stephens, and he missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Crimson G Tayton Conerway: Knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, both from the right wing. One came in rhythm after crossing over Grensing, and the other came in transition. Also played tight, disruptive defense.
Crimson G Nick Dorn: Did not participate due to a foot injury. Wore his jersey on the bench and participated in warmups. Hasn't done contact periods of practice yet but is a non-contact participant.
F Josh Harris: Did not participate due to a lower-body injury. Wore a boot on his right foot.
Trent Sisley: Made multiple catch-and-shoot 3-pointers from the top of the key but missed two others. Threw a successful lob to Alexis. May struggle against bigger players defensively, as Alexis successfully worked him over in the paint. Continues to prove he's a quality shooting piece.
F Tucker DeVries: Scored eight of the Crimson team's first 13 points, burying two 3-pointers and a turnaround jumper from the paint. Attempted triples from a variety of angles and depth, proving willing to fire from nearly anywhere within 30 feet.
G Aleksa Ristic: Did not participate due to a lower-body injury. Wore a boot on his left foot.
F Andrej Acimovic: Didn't score. Largely served as a facilitator near the baseline.