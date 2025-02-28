How Hoosiers Have Fared Against Washington At Previous Schools
Indiana versus Washington is a Big Ten conference matchup for the first time in history. But for several Hoosiers, the trip to Seattle is not that uncommon.
Indiana brought in transfers Oumar Ballo from Arizona, Myles Rice from Washington State, Kanaan Carlyle from Stanford and Langdon Hatton from Bellarmine, each of whom have played against the Huskies at their previous schools.
They have a combined 7-3 record in those games. Now they get a shot at Washington Saturday at 6 p.m. ET as Hoosiers. Washington went through major roster changes in the offseason, firing coach Mike Hopkins and hiring Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle, who added eight transfers and two freshmen.
Much has changed since these games, but here’s a look at how current Hoosiers have fared against the Huskies in past matchups on different teams.
Oumar Ballo
- Jan. 3, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz.: Arizona 95, Washington 79. Ballo played five minutes and had two rebounds and one assist.
- Feb. 12, 2022 in Seattle: Arizona 92, Washington 68. Ballo had 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, five rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist in 17 minutes.
- Jan. 5, 2023 in Tucson, Ariz.: Arizona 70, Washington 67. Ballo had 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds in 34 minutes.
- Jan. 28, 2023 in Seattle: Arizona 95, Washington 72. Ballo finished with 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.
- Feb. 24, 2024 in Tucson, Ariz.: Arizona 91, Washington 75. Ballo had 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting, 14 rebounds and three blocks.
Myles Rice
- Feb. 3, 2024 in Seattle: Washington State 90, Washington 87 (OT). Rice had 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one turnover in 39 minutes.
- March 7, 2024 in Pullman, Wash.: Washington 74, Washington State 68. Rice had eight points on 2-for-9 shooting, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.
Kanaan Carlyle
- Jan. 20, 2024 in Palo Alto, Calif.: Stanford 90, Washington 80. Carlyle had 16 points on 4-for-9 shooting, five assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes.
- Feb. 15, 2024 in Seattle: Washington 85, Stanford 65. Carlyle had seven points on 3-for-10 shooting, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes.
Langdon Hatton
- Nov. 6, 2023 in Seattle: Washington 91, Bellarmine 57. Hatton had six points on 2-for-7 shooting and six rebounds in 20 minutes.
