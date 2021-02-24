How to Watch Indiana's Game at Rutgers on Wednesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana has struggled with Rutgers the past couple of seasons, but when the two teams meet again on Wednesday night in New Jersey, the Hoosiers are in a must-win situation with their NCAA Tournament life on the line.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – There are only 10 days left in Indiana's regular season, and it's crunch time now. The Hoosiers are squarely on the bubble for a spot in the all-Indiana 2021 NCAA Tournament, and they need a few more wins.

The search for those wins starts Wednesday night, with a critical game against Rutgers in New Jersey. The Hoosiers (12-10, 7-8 in the Big Ten) lost to the Scarlet Knights 74-70 in Bloomington, and they need to find a way to reverse that outcome here in New Jersey.

Rutgers (12-9, 8-9 in the Big Ten) has been struggling of late, losing three of the past four games. But that's likely a non-factor, because the Scarlet Knights were on a five-game losing streak when they beat Indiana on Jan. 24.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-10 overall, 7-8 in the Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9 overall, 8-9 in the Big Ten).

Indiana Hoosiers (12-10 overall, 7-8 in the Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9 overall, 8-9 in the Big Ten). When : 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 24.

: 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 24. Where: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Latest Line: Rutgers is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The over/under is 133.5.

Rutgers is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The over/under is 133.5. Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in this week's poll. The Scarlet Knight have been ranked for eight weeks this season, and were as high as No. 11 in late December after starting the season 6-0. Indiana has yet to reach the top-25 this season.

Both teams are unranked in this week's poll. The Scarlet Knight have been ranked for eight weeks this season, and were as high as No. 11 in late December after starting the season 6-0. Indiana has yet to reach the top-25 this season. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana dropped six spots to No. 34 in the Kenpom rankings after Saturday's home loss to Michigan State. Rutgers is at No. 28..

Indiana dropped six spots to No. 34 in the Kenpom rankings after Saturday's home loss to Michigan State. Rutgers is at No. 28.. Series history: Indiana leads the series 7-4, but Rutgers has won the last two games and four of the last six.

Indiana leads the series 7-4, but Rutgers has won the last two games and four of the last six. Last meeting: Indiana lost to Rutgers 74-70 on Jan. 24, 2021 in Bloomington.

Indiana lost to Rutgers 74-70 on Jan. 24, 2021 in Bloomington. Last game: Indiana lost 78-71 to Michigan State in Bloomington on Saturday; Rutgers lost at Maryland 68-59 on Sunday night.

Indiana lost 78-71 to Michigan State in Bloomington on Saturday; Rutgers lost at Maryland 68-59 on Sunday night. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers against Rutgers on Wednesday night:

1. Win the Jackson-Davis/Johnson battle

In two games against Rutgers this far, Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has had his hands full with Rutgers center Myles Johnson, whom Archie Miller calls ''the best defensive player in the Big Ten.''

Jackson-Davis is averaging 20 points a game, but he's gone for only six points and 13 points in the two games against Rutgers, both losses. Myles Johnson can guard him one-on-one, and he's a terrific shot blocker at the rim. Indiana needs to find better – read different – ways for Jackson-Davis to score. For Indiana to win this game, Jackson-Davis has to score closer to his average to have a chance.

2. Indiana's guards don't get pushed around

Archie Miller has complained about how the Indiana guards have responded to physicality this season, and that was certainly true in the loss to Rutgers. And that was equally true on both ends of the floor.

Rutgers gets after you defensively, and they are very aggressive in fighting through screens and making you go in a direction that you don't want to go. Indiana's Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin need to outperform them Wednesday, and do a better job of getting to the basket. This is the one key I'll watch the most, because it deals with effort and fortitude.

3. See the goal that still lies ahead

For all the negativity that came from Saturday's loss to MIchigan State, Indiana is still very much in the NCAA Tournament picture. But they need more wins down the stretch, which is a four-game gauntlet. This might be the best of the four to pull off an upset, so it would be a good one to steal.

Indiana has been a hard team to figure out all year, and they've been prone to surprise at odd times, especially on the road. Getting a win in New Jersey might tip those NCAA scales.

