How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

It's hard to figure out the train wreck that Michigan State basketball has become this season, and Indiana gets a chance to add to their pain in an early game on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the mostly disappointing four-year Archie Miller era at Indiana, there's been nothing more baffling than his success over Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans.

Miller and the Hoosiers have won three straight games against the Spartans. All three times, Michigan State was highly ranked and a reasonable-to-heavy favorite.

Indiana has won anyway. And it's never really made sense.

Let's review, first-to-last, with a nice long smile on your collective faces:

Jan. 23, 2020 – Last year, unranked Indiana beat No. 11-ranked Michigan State 67-63 in Bloomington, with Joey Brunk leading the way with 14 points and 6 rebounds as a 4-point underdog. (Yes, this team misses him.)

– Last year, unranked Indiana beat No. 11-ranked Michigan State 67-63 in Bloomington, with Joey Brunk leading the way with 14 points and 6 rebounds as a 4-point underdog. (Yes, this team misses him.) March 2, 2019 – Two years ago, unranked Indiana beat No. 6-ranked Michigan State 63-62 in Bloomington thanks to Juwan Morgan's three-point play in the closing minutes to give the Hoosiers the win. Michigan State was a 6.5-point favorite.

– Two years ago, unranked Indiana beat No. 6-ranked Michigan State 63-62 in Bloomington thanks to Juwan Morgan's three-point play in the closing minutes to give the Hoosiers the win. Michigan State was a 6.5-point favorite. Feb. 2, 2019 – In the first meeting that year, unranked Indiana beat No. 6-ranked Michigan State 79-75 in overtime in East Lansing, with Romeo Langford leading the Hoosiers with 19 points. MSU was a probitiive 14-point favorite.

It's been 40 years since the Hoosiers have won four in a row in the series, since 1980-81, and the fourth one (March 7, 1981) came just a few weeks before the Hoosiers won their fourth national title in 1981.

Now they get the chance to get to four straight again on Saturday in front of a large national television audience and the dulcet tones of the great Dan Dakich and the even greater Jason Benetti.

Here are the particulars on Saturday's game:

Who: Michigan State Spartans (10-9 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-9 overall, 7-7 in the Big Ten).

Michigan State Spartans (10-9 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-9 overall, 7-7 in the Big Ten). When : Noon ET, Saturday, Feb. 20

: Noon ET, Saturday, Feb. 20 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Michigan State, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday. The over/under is 134.5.

Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Michigan State, according to the DraftKings.com website as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday. The over/under is 134.5. Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in this week's poll. The Spartans were ranked as high as No. 4 in the country in December.

Both teams are unranked in this week's poll. The Spartans were ranked as high as No. 4 in the country in December. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana remained at No. 28 in the Kenpom rankings after Wednesday's win over Minnesota. Michigan State is at No. 69.

Indiana remained at No. 28 in the Kenpom rankings after Wednesday's win over Minnesota. Michigan State is at No. 69. Series history: Indiana leads the series 71-55.

Indiana leads the series 71-55. Last meeting: Indiana beat Michigan State 67-63 on Jan. 23, 2020 in Bloomington.

Indiana beat Michigan State 67-63 on Jan. 23, 2020 in Bloomington. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (color commentary)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers against Michigan State on Saturday:

1. Follow strong performance with another

One of the most frustrating parts of this Indiana season has been their inability to get on a winning streak. The Hoosiers, who have won three of their last four games, have been in this same position twice – and lost both times (Florida State, Purdue).

Especially now that the days are running out in February, it's a great time to keep playing well with the postseason right around the corner. Michigan State has had its problems this season after a fast start, and the Hoosiers need to take advantage of that while they can. Since last Saturday, Michigan State has lost by 30 to Iowa and 10 to Purdue. Keep adding to the pain.

2. Challenge the Spartans inside

Saturday is Michigan State's second trip to the state of Indiana this week. On Tuesday night, the Spartans lost to Purdue, 75-65. Boilermakers center Trevion Williams faced single coverage most of the night, and scored 28 points. It was something of a tactical error, but Izzo went with it because he didn't want to leave Purdue's three-point shooters. He thought his bigs were good enough to control Williams on their own, and they weren't.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Spartans choose to defend Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's leading scorer who gets most of his points right at the rim. The Spartans have plenty of guys to throw at him, but will they try to do that one at a time? This is the game of chess between these two coaches that I'm most looking forward to seeing. Trayce seems more energized and engaged these days.

3. Keep Durham's hot streak going

In the past six games, Indiana senior guard Al Durham is 11-for-18 from three-point range, a spectacular 61.1 percent. He's hit three-pointers to start games, push them into overtime and help win them.

Three-point shooting has been an improved part of Indiana's game lately, and that needs to continue down the stretch here, and especially Saturday against a desperate Michigan State team. Armaan Franklin has been better too, going 8-for-13 from deep in the last three games after going 0-for-5 previously.

Michigan State covers the three-point line well, third in the Big Ten at 32.1 percent. The Hoosiers need to find a way to be a factor from out there. If Michigan State takes that part of their game away, this could be trouble.

Related stories on Indiana basketball