Indiana's Postponed Game at Michigan State Rescheduled for March 2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of Indiana's two postponed games is finally back on. The Hoosiers will make up their game with Michigan State that was postponed on Jan. 17 on Tuesday, March 2.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The first game with Michigan State is Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, so they'll play twice now in just 10 days. Indiana is currently 12-9 on the season and 7-7 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 10-9 on the season and 4-9 in the Big Ten. The Spartans started the season 6-0 and were ranked as high as No. 4 in the country before the wheels fell off on their year.

With this game rescheduled, that leaves very little room for the second missed game to be rescheduled. That was the Jan. 30 game at Michigan. It also takes away some preparation for the season finale at Purdue on March 6. The Hoosiers originally had six days off before the addition.

