How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against UNC-Greensboro
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s men’s basketball team plays its last nonconference game before Battle 4 Atlantis as UNC-Greensboro visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Indiana is 3-0 after double-digit wins over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois and South Carolina.
The Hoosiers rank ninth nationally in field goal percentage at 55.3% from the field. A positive development has been Indiana’s improvement at the free throw line. Indiana is shooting 79%, the 33rd-best rate in the country.
UNC-Greensboro has been a solid defensive team as opponents have shot 36.3% against them – a top 40 rate in the country. The Spartans are also good on the glass. Miles Jones (8.7 rpg) and Jalen Breath (7 rpg) don’t score much, but they help fuel UNC-Greensboro’s attack.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch Indiana vs. UNC-Greensboro
• Who: No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) vs. UNC-Greensboro Spartans (2-1)
• What: It’s Indiana’s fourth game of the season and the last tune-up for the Hoosiers before they take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament starting Nov. 27. For UNC-Greensboro, it’s the Spartans’ second game at a Power Five opponent. UNC-G played at SMU on Nov. 11.
• When: 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: FS1
• Announcers: Connor Onion, Robbie Hummel
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
- Point spread: No line at time of publication.
• Recent results: Indiana has won three games at home. The Hoosiers prevailed 80-61 against SIU-Edwardsville on No. 10 and 90-55 against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 10. Indiana also knocked off South Carolina 87-71 Saturday. UNC-Greensboro defeated Florida Gulf Coast 73-64 in its opening game on Nov. 4. The Spartans then lost 81-68 at SMU on Nov. 11, but then beat non-Division I North Carolina Wesleyan 99-54 Saturday.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 3-0 at home and hasn’t lost a nonconference game at home since losing to Kansas in Dec. 2023. UNC-Greensboro lost its only road game so far, but the Spartans have been dangerous against Power Five foes before. On Nov. 17, 2023, UNC-Greensboro won at No. 14 Arkansas 78-72.
• Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. UNC-Greensboro was 21-11 in 2024 and finished 12-6 in the Southern Conference.
• Series history: Indiana leads 2-0. The Hoosiers last played UNC-Greensboro in 2014 and won 87-79 at Assembly Hall.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Mackenzie Mgbako (22 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)
• Malik Reneau (15 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.7 apg)
• Myles Rice (13 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 rpg)
• Oumar Ballo (13 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 1.7 apg)
UNC-Greensboro
• Kenyon Giles (16.3 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 2.3 apg)
• Donovan Atwell (12.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2 apg)
• Ronald Polite III (10.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.7 apg)
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 83, UNC-Greensboro 64
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 31
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 32
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 38
• Strength of schedule: 291
UNC-Greensboro
• Overall: 167
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 177
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 177
• Strength of schedule: 135
Meet the coaches
• Mike Jones, UNC-Greensboro: Jones is in his fourth season at UNC-Greensboro and has a 60-39 record at the school. He’s in his 14th year of college coaching overall with a 234-189 record. Jones had previously been head coach at Radford, where he compiled a 174-150 record. Jones, who played at Howard from 1983-87, began his coaching career at Sidwell Friends School in 1990. He was an assistant at Howard (1994-97), Furman (1997-2000), Richmond (2000-02), West Virginia (2002-03), Georgia (2003-09) and Virginia Commonwealth (2009-11) before he became a head coach.
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 66-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
