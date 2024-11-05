How To Watch Indiana Basketball Season Opener Against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a busy offseason, the regular season has finally arrived.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers officially begin the 2024-25 season on Wednesday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (SIUE), a team in the Ohio Valley Conference. Indiana is ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and defeated Tennessee and Marian in exhibition games leading up to the regular season.
Woodson has a new-look roster, with six incoming transfers and one freshman. Indiana started three transfers in its exhibtion game against Tennessee – Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and Oumar Ballo – and freshman Bryson Tucker led the Hoosiers with 19 points against Marian.
SIUE defeated Westminster College 94-42 in its regular season opener on Monday, and travels to Assembly Hall for its third-ever matchup with the Hoosiers.
- *** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
- Who: No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-0)
- What: Indiana's regular season opener
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Not yet available.
- Recent results: Indiana won both exhibition games, 66-62 at Tennessee on Oct. 27 and 106-64 at home against Marian University on Friday. SIUE won an exhibition game at home against Missouri Baptist 87-56 on Oct. 27, then opened the regular season at home with a 95-42 win over Westminster on Monday.
- Last season: : Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. SIUE went 17-16 overall and finished sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 9-9 record in conference play. The Cougars' season ended with a loss in the OVC Tournament quarterfinals.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 2-0. The Hoosiers won 83-60 on Dec. 2, 2016 and 88-54 on Dec. 17, 2010 at Assembly Hall under former head coach Tom Crean. Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 2016, and Christian Watford scored a game-high 18 points in 2010.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
(returners from 2023-24 season)
- F Malik Reneau: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 55.8 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 32.7 3-pt FG%
- G Trey Galloway: 10.6 ppg, 4.6 apg, 26.0 3-pt FG%
SIUE Cougars
(stats through one game)
- G Brian Taylor II: 15 points, two rebounds
- G Ray'Sean Taylor: 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists
- F Ring Malith: seven points, seven rebounds
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 86, SIUE 62. KenPom gives the Hoosiers a 99% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 42
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 36
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 52
- Strength of schedule: N/A
- Preseason: 39
SIUE Cougars
- Overall: 321
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 320
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 319
- Strength of schedule: 233
- Preseason: 321
Meet the coaches
- Brian Barone, SIUE: Barone is in his sixth season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville with a 65-91 overall record and a 35-56 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Cougars have finished between sixth and 10th in the OVC each season under Barone and have not qualified for a postseason tournament. Barone, 46, was previously an assistant for SIUE from 2017-19. Other head coaching experience includes one season at Butler Community College in Kansas. He also has assistant coaching experience at Green Bay, Illinois State, Garden City Community College and Central Florida Community College. Barone played at Texas A&M from 1996-98 and Marquette from 1998-2000. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Peoria, Ill, where his father, Tony, was an assistant coach at Bradley. Tony was later the head coach at Creighton, Texas A&M and for the Memphis Grizzlies.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 63-40 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA INJURY UPDATES: Even though five players missed one exhibition game as a precaution, Indiana coach Mike Woodson is confident he'll have a healthy lineup for Wednesday night's regular season opener against SIU-Edwardsville at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- NEWTON TALKS DEBUT: A knee injury held Jakai Newton out of his entire freshman season last season, but he made his Indiana debut in Friday’s exhibition game against Marian. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-MARIAN GAME STORY: Indiana's front line was nearly perfect, with Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo and Langdon Hatton shooting a combined 19-for-20 in the Hoosiers' 106-64 exhibition victory over Marian on Friday night at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- PAT KNIGHT RELISHES RETURN: Pat Knight, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, returned to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday for an exhibition game against Indiana in his first year as the head coach of Marian University. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: What Mike Woodson said after Indiana's 106-64 exhibition victory over Marian. CLICK HERE.