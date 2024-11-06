Indiana Men’s Basketball 2024-25 Preseason Q&A
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball is officially back on Wednesday as the Hoosiers host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers are entering year four under coach Mike Woodson, who took them to the NCAA Tournament his first two seasons but fell short last year. In response, Woodson revamped the roster with six transfers and one freshman, restoring optimism in Bloomington after a disappointing season.
Indiana is ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll and had four players – Myles Rice, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo – named to preseason award watch lists by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The Hoosiers haven’t won a Big Ten title since the 2015-16 season, but many believe they have a chance to contend this year. They were picked second in the unofficial preseason media poll.
Here are 10 questions heading into the season.
How will Indiana’s offseason roster additions and subtractions affect this year’s team?
Jack: The biggest impact will be Indiana’s improved guard play. Indiana was often at a disadvantage in the backcourt last year due to injuries, depth and overall talent. Woodson addressed that by bringing in transfer guards Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle, who both started the Tennessee exhibition game. They should help Indiana play at a faster pace and create more open 3-point shots. Illinois transfer Luke Goode and freshman Bryson Tucker give Indiana more scoring options on the wing, too. Indiana’s strength was interior scoring last year, but opposing defenses will have more to worry about on the perimeter this year.
All-Big Ten center Kel’el Ware was Indiana’s most significant loss, but Woodson replaced him with 7-footer Oumar Ballo, a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 center. Ballo’s massive presence is difficult to stop on the block, and Indiana will benefit from his rebounding and interior defense.
Todd: Profoundly. The entire team is built around the additions Mike Woodson was able to bring to Bloomington. Myles Rice is in a key role as the facilitator for the offense, and Oumar Ballo is the lynchpin in the lane. Luke Goode was brought to Indiana to be a designated shooter. Kanaan Carlyle should provide scoring and energy. Freshman Bryson Tucker is a dynamic scorer who will contribute in a big way.
The subtraction part of it is also important. Though he was a committed player to Indiana, Xavier Johnson’s flaws sometimes outweighed his strengths, and in hindsight the Hoosiers put too many of their eggs in his basket. The depth on the current roster is vastly improved over the 2024 roster. Kel’el Ware will definitely be missed, but Ballo should fill the void just fine.
How much pressure is on Mike Woodson to win this season?
Todd: A lot, but what else is new? Pressure on the head coach at Indiana is part and parcel with the job. An interesting exercise is to think of a time when a non-first-year coach wasn’t under pressure in the post-Bob Knight era. Maybe Tom Crean from 2009-14? That dissipated quickly. Indiana fans want to win and win right now, so that pressure is always present.
Specific to Woodson, though, he is in an odd position perception-wise. There are a lot of dichotomies in how he’s viewed by the segmented Indiana fanbase. For one example, he gets ripped by some circles in September-October for not getting high-profile high school kids, particularly a few from Indiana, but then gets praised to the heavens in April-May when he’s able to work the transfer portal to Indiana’s benefit. It’s a weird dynamic that is only solved with winning big to silence the skeptical among Indiana’s fans.
When I say Woodson is under “a lot” of pressure, that’s primarily from the fans. I don’t have any sense that he's in trouble from the people who actually determine his job status. But that is always subject to change depending on how things are going in the win-loss department.
Regardless, Woodson has to win this season. Eventually, the hype of these good portal classes will catch up with him if he doesn’t deliver. This season might be Exhibit A in that dynamic. Those who have been patient with Woodson will start to melt away, and the howls of displeasure will become hard to ignore.
Jack: Like Todd said, there’s always a lot of pressure at Indiana. Woodson puts it on himself, too, by setting goals of winning the Big Ten title and national title every year. It would be concerning if Indiana stopped having those expectations. But does he have to reach those goals this year in order to keep his job? Probably not, but Indiana certainly needs to have a much better season than last year. And it has the pieces to do so.
Woodson said this is his most talented team. Indiana has significantly improved guard play and depth compared to last year, and Ballo and Malik Reneau are two of the top frontcourt players in the conference. The Big Ten looks more winnable this year than it did the last two, when Purdue won it by three games.
A successful season would take a lot of heat off Woodson, and that seems more likely than a second straight disappointing year. Woodson has the resources to build talented teams year in and year out, and there are no excuses in his fourth season.
Does Indiana have enough 3-point shooters this year?
Jack: I’m not convinced Indiana will be a prolific 3-point shooting team – say, above 36% or 300-plus makes, which only three Big Ten teams accomplished last season – but I definitely expect an uptick this year.
Indiana attempted 19 and 25 3-pointers in its two exhibition games, respectively. The Hoosiers reached that benchmark in just seven games last year, when they attempted 15.5 3-pointers per game and shot fewer than 15 in 14 games. So there clearly seems to be an emphasis on attempting more threes this year. Indiana has more scoring options and dynamic guards this year, which will create more open looks for everyone.
Bringing in Luke Goode, a 38.8% career 3-point shooter at Illinois, was Indiana’s most impactful addition in this area. Mackenzie Mgbako really improved as his freshman year went on, as he shot 37.8% from beyond the arc in Big Ten play. I expect those two to be Indiana’s top 3-point shooters.
Whether Indiana is a poor, average or good 3-point shooting team comes down to guards like Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and Trey Galloway. Rice and Carlyle both shot below 32% as freshmen last year, but they made more threes, 36 and 32, respectively, than everyone on Indiana’s 2023-24 roster, aside from Mgbako. Galloway shot 46.2% in 2022-23 while playing a lesser role, but that fell to 26% last year, when he often carried the weight of running Indiana’s offense. I suspect he was worn down with responsibilities last year, which affected his shot, and I think he’ll be around 35% this year.
Todd: That seems to be the perception, but I’m not so sure they do. It’s certainly better than it was a year ago, but is it enough?
I prefer to look at proven production when determining these things. Luke Goode converted 38.9% at Illinois a year ago. He should be fine, and that alone will help the Hoosiers. After that, though? Mackenzie Mgbako (32.7%), Kanaan Carlyle (32%) are the only other two plus-30% 3-point shooters in 2024. Obviously, Mgbako and Carlyle just barely cleared even that modest bar.
Myles Rice (27.5%) did not shoot it well at Washington State in 2024. Some feel that Indiana will be able to space the floor with its weapons and Rice will shoot better. Maybe, but I want to see it to believe it. I think this dynamic will benefit Mgbako more than Rice.
A lot of Indiana’s 3-point success will depend on what version of shooter Trey Galloway is in 2025. He was 46.2% in 2023, but plummeted to 26% in 2024. If Galloway even averages out his two seasons, Indiana will be far more potent.
What’s the proper role for Mackenzie Mgbako this season?
Todd: I hope he plays at the three-spot as much as possible this season. However, Indiana has promised to play some small lineups. That likely means Mgbako plays the four, and I have concerns about that.
Nothing concerns me about Mgbako’s physical abilities, but can Mgbako defend against fours? He’s not great at defending at his natural position, after all.
Some of this depends on whether Malik Reneau also stays out of foul trouble. If Reneau tightens up some of the handsiness he’s prone to, Indiana has more options with its lineups. However, the opposite scenario is that Reneau doesn’t avoid fouls, Mgbako has to play more minutes at the four-spot than intended and then he begins to draw fouls.
On the other hand, Mgbako at the four-spot creates all manner of defensive difficulties for opponents who can’t counter Indiana’s small lineup with one of their own. Whatever role Mgbako has, he’s clearly a gifted talent. Woodson has been good at maximizing the individual gifts some of his star players have had. Mgbako should be no different.
Jack: A lot of people wanted Mgbako to play power forward last season. With the right roster, I may agree with that, but I never totally understood that, based on Indiana’s roster last year. Indiana’s best two players were Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware, and it needed them on the court as much as possible. Plus, I wasn’t convinced Mgbako could defend power forwards, despite his ability to play the position offensively. Indiana also didn’t have many capable options at the three-spot, if it were to move Mgbako to the four. That spoke to Woodson’s roster construction last season, which was a bigger issue than his in-game coaching.
This year, Indiana’s roster is more suited to playing Mgbako at the four for a few reasons. Even if Indiana starts Mgbako at the three alongside Reneau and Ballo, there should be opportunities to slide him down to the four and play smaller. Reneau has had foul trouble throughout his career, and he played 28.7 minutes per game last season. Ballo played just 26 minutes per game last season at Arizona.
If that usage continues this year, minutes will be available for Indiana to play some small ball, with Mgbako at the four and either Reneau or Ballo at the five. The upside of playing Mgbako at power forward is that Indiana would get more guards on the court, and in theory, be able to play faster, space the floor, shoot more threes and move the defense. It would also be good to see Indiana run plays to get open 3-points shots for Mgbako, or give him space to drive to the basket.
How much do you think we will/should see Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau on the floor at the same time?
Jack: I think they’ll play together for about 20-25 minutes per game. I don’t expect either to average much more than 30 minutes per game. That leaves roughly 5-10 minutes per game for the small-ball lineups discussed in the previous question. Of course, that’s looking at this from a broad lens. Indiana’s rotations will be different in some games based on matchups, which could mean 35 minutes of Ballo and Reneau together, or against smaller opponents, more minutes for Mackenzie Mgbako and Luke Goode instead of one of Reneau or Ballo. I view that lineup flexibility as a luxury Woodson didn’t have last season, as Indiana should be more suited for a variety of playing styles and opponents.
It also depends on the capabilities of Bellarmine transfer Langdon Hatton and South Carolina State transfer Dallas James. Hatton played six minutes against Tennessee and 12 against Marian. James didn’t play against Tennessee and played the final six minutes of the Marian game, which means there may not be a whole lot of trust in James, a 7-footer.
One of the more intriguing aspects of the exhibition games was Ballo’s improved passing ability, which would certainly help him coexist with Reneau. Ballo had zero assists against Tennessee but four against Marian after averaging 0.8 assists per game at Arizona last season. Reneau had two against Tennessee, five against Marian and averaged 2.7 last season. If they can pass effectively and give each other enough space to operate, they may play more minutes together than I currently expect.
Todd: I’d say at least 20 minutes per game. Langdon Hatton has made a positive impression in the exhibition games, so in theory, Ballo should be able to be in the 25-30-minute range he’s typically played at through his college career.
I just worry about frontcourt depth, mainly at the four-spot. That twilight zone when foul trouble or fatigue demands substitutions is going to be tricky for the Hoosiers. Who fills in those 10-minute stretches when Ballo and/or Reneau are off the floor? Woodson is going to have to be creative in how he mixes and matches lineups. It should be rare in a competitive game that either Ballo or Reneau isn’t on the floor for Indiana, regardless of whether they’re together or not.
In an ideal scenario, what is Trey Galloway giving this team this season?
Todd: We know Galloway will provide leadership. What I’d like to see, given Indiana’s backcourt depth, is a minute range around 20. That way Galloway doesn’t have to pace himself, and he can go full bore when he’s in the game. That matters given that he can be an energetic defender, and it’s easier to put more into your defensive effort when you’re fresh.
Galloway can run the offense when needed, but he’s also comfortable playing off the ball. A huge key for Indiana is whether Galloway can recover his shooting form. If he can, and in combination with Indiana’s other weapons, opposing defenses will be stretched to the limit. Galloway can play a big role in that.
Jack: It’s difficult to determine exactly what to expect out of Trey Galloway this season. With Rice and Carlyle on board, his role will be different from last season, when he often ran the offense and averaged a career high 4.6 assists. But because his 3-point percentage fell to 26%, it’s also hard to envision Galloway simply being a spot-up shooter, even though he shot 46.2% in 2022-23.
It may take a few games for Galloway and his new teammates to fully figure this out. But ideally, Galloway provides energy off the bench and stingy perimeter defense, along with the ability to drive and either score or create open 3-point shots for his teammates. That could be anywhere between 15-25 minutes per game, depending on matchups. Even if he doesn’t start, it wouldn’t surprise me if Woodson used Galloway in the end-of-game lineup due to his experience and leadership.
What are your expectations for Indiana’s lone freshman, Bryson Tucker?
Jack: Based on his 19-point performance against Marian and high school accomplishments, Tucker appears to be a definite upgrade over bench players like CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks last season. The 6-foot-7 wing knew how and where he wanted to score in that game, and he looked confident.
He also said in the preseason his most impactful skill will be his defense, a surefire way to get minutes on a Woodson-coached team. We’ll see how he adjusts to a higher level of competition, but I envision Tucker will be one of the first options off the bench, along with Galloway and Goode.
Todd: He certainly seems confident, doesn’t he? He and Mgbako make for an enticing combo at that swingman spot. His fall-away jumper might not stand up to scrutiny once Big Ten coaches scout it and counter it, but it’s nice to have in the arsenal.
Woodson isn’t afraid to ride a talented freshman - see Jalen Hood-Schifino and to a lesser extent Mgbako in 2024 - so I think Tucker will get a chance to shine. He’s got a really good head on his shoulders, and I think he’s going to help this team.
How do you expect Indiana to play defensively?
Todd: Indiana was not a bad defensive team in 2024. They weren’t elite, but they were probably better than people think. In Big Ten games, Indiana ranked third in 3-point field goal defense (32.6%) - kind of hard to believe when there’s fresh memories of teams like Nebraska exploiting the Hoosiers from beyond the arc.
I wonder if Ballo will protect the rim like Kel’el Ware and Trayce Jackson-Davis did. I think he can, but in a different way. He won’t be a shot blocker so much as a space filler. It’s going to be hard for bigs and drivers to get to the rim with Ballo standing in the way.
I think the addition of Rice will make Indiana opportunistic on the perimeter in a way they weren’t a year ago. If Mgbako and Reneau can improve their defensive flaws, Indiana should be OK here.
Jack: Indiana had its worst defensive season under Woodson last year, ranking 84th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, after being 45th and 24th in that category the previous two seasons. Teams didn’t shoot well from 3-point range, 34.3%, but that was offset by how many they attempted and made – 25.1 and 8.6 per game, which put Indiana’s defense outside the top 300 in those categories. Indiana was also outside the top 200 in offensive and defensive rebounding.
Though Indiana lost Kel’el Ware, who blocked 1.9 shots per game, it’s possible Ballo is an upgrade. While he may not be as quick or the same vertical athlete as Ware and Trayce Jackson-Davis, he’s more physically imposing at 7-foot and 265 pounds. Ballo averaged 1.3 blocks per game the last two seasons, but his stature alone will deter drivers and alter shots.
My main concerns with Indiana’s defense are whether it can limit 3-point attempts more than last year and whether Reneau can stay out of foul trouble.
How does Indiana stack up with the rest of the Big Ten?
Jack: I’d still pick Purdue to win the Big Ten, perhaps as a default choice given their recent success. Matt Painter has earned the benefit of the doubt, even without Zach Edey. But I don’t think the Boilermakers will be as dominant as they were in winning the conference by three games the last two seasons.
I see Indiana in the group right behind Purdue going into the season, along with UCLA, Illinois and Michigan State rounding out the top five. Indiana has an argument for having the most talented roster, but that distinction doesn’t necessarily take into account how the pieces fit, the coaching, or now more than ever, the unbalanced Big Ten schedule.
From a position standpoint, I think Indiana makes a strong case for having the best front court in the league, with Ballo, Reneau and Mgbako. Add significantly improved guard play, and Indiana should contend for the conference title.
Todd: I spent a month going through this with our Is Indiana Better Than series. That series was more about how Indiana matched up individually with each Big Ten team, but I only had Indiana coming up short against one Big Ten foe - UCLA.
That’s not to say that it will be easy for Indiana. This team still has to prove it can be consistent. Every season in the Woodson era has featured a down stretch that essentially sank any hope of a Big Ten championship. That can’t happen in 2025.
What helps Indiana, and any other contender, is there is no obvious “alpha” in the league. Purdue will still be good, but nowhere near as dominant as it has been.
Of the four new schools, only UCLA, and maybe Oregon, appear to be a threat to the established order. Some of the recent contenders - Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska - have questions of their own. One thing that will merely add to the parity is that both Michigan and Ohio State appear to be better than they’ve been the last two years.
It should be a wide-open race, and there’s no reason Indiana can’t be near or at the top of it.
What would make for a successful season?
Todd: I think Indiana has to win the Big Ten or finish within a game of whoever does win the league. In the latter scenario, it has to be done a certain way, too. Indiana can’t lead for much of the season and then falter. The fans will revolt. The excitement over the players Indiana has brought into the program demands a Big Ten contending payoff or the Hoosiers’ decision to build via the portal comes under heavier scrutiny.
A NCAA Tournament bid is a given, too. Anything short of that will be a big disappointment. Advancement into the second weekend of the tournament is also important to quiet Woodson’s critics who think it’s beyond him to take the Hoosiers there.
Jack: There are a few ways to measure this. A Big Ten title and an appearance in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament would certainly equal success. But I also think if Indiana finishes a game or two out of first place in the Big Ten, then makes an Elite Eight run, for example, everyone would be happy and call it a success.
What if Indiana wins the Big Ten, is ranked in the top 10 for most of the season, earns a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but gets upset in the second round? The early exit would sting, but the tournament can be unpredictable and rarely leads to the best teams making the Final Four, or even the Elite Eight. A conference title and a 28-win regular season, for example, would still be a big step forward and viewed as a success by many.
