Point Spread: Indiana Huge Favorite in Season Opener vs. SIU-Edwardsville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been 235 days — make that 235 VERY LONG days — since Indiana's basketball team has played a game that counts in the stands. That drought ends Wednesday night when the Hoosiers host SIU-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to start the much-anticipated 2024-25 season.
Indiana is ranked No. 17 in the country and with a roster loaded with several talented new faces, the Hoosiers are hoping to contend for Big Ten titles — and more. That journey starts Wednesday, with an 8 p.m. ET tip. The Hoosiers are a whopping 26.5-point favorite according to the Fanduel.com gambling website. The over/under is 150.5.
Indiana has a fairly light nonconference schedule, starting with SIU-Edwardsville and then Eastern Illinois on Sunday. According to the KenPom.com power rankings on Wednesday morning, SIU-E is ranked No. 321 out of 364 teams. Eastern is No. 341. Indiana, by the way, is No. 42, which is amazingly, 10th among the 18 Big Ten teams.
But while this may seem easy, remember that the Hoosiers did not cover in their first five games against non-Power 5 last season. They won every game straight up, but failed to cover the number. Indiana went 19-14 and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. They were 16-17 vs. the spread.
SIU-Edwardsville, which plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, was 17-16 a year ago and were 12-16-2 against the spread in games that had a posted line. In their two most high-profile early nonconference games at Dayton and Missouri, they lost but covered the spreads — 16.5 at Dayton and 18.5 at Missouri — by a bucket.
Indiana has two exhibition games under its belt, winning 66-62 at No. 12 Tennessee on Oct. 27 and beating Marian University 106-64 last Friday at Assembly Hall.
Indiana by the numbers last year
- Indiana overall record: 19-14
- Indiana overall vs. spread: 16-17
- ------
- Indiana home record: 12-5
- Indiana home vs. spread: 9-8
- ---
- Indiana road record: 4-6
- Indiana road vs spread: 5-5
- ---
- Indiana neutral court record: 3-3
- Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 2-4
- ------
- Indiana record as favorite: 11-3
- Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 6-8
- ---
- Indiana record as underdog: 8-11
- Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 10-9
- ---
- Indiana over total: 18
- Indiana under total: 15
Related stories on Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana begins the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: SIU-Edwardsville comes off two winning seasons and is expected to contend in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2025. Kyle Thomas, the son of former Indiana great Daryl Thomas, is on their roster. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA INJURY UPDATES: Even though five players missed one exhibition game as a precaution, Indiana coach Mike Woodson is confident he'll have a healthy lineup for Wednesday night's regular season opener against SIU-Edwardsville at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- PRESEASON Q&A WITH JACK ANKONY, TODD GOLDEN: With Indiana beginning the regular season Wednesday, we answer 10 questions – from individual roles to a big-picture look at the season – about the Hoosiers as they head into their fourth year under coach Mike Woodson. CLICK HERE