How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Arkansas: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Indiana basketball has handled its business through four games. Now comes an opportunity to find out just how good the Hoosiers might be.



After opening the season with four straight wins, Indiana heads to Madison Square Garden for a marquee nonconference matchup against Arkansas on Tuesday night.



Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Arkansas

Who: Indiana vs. No. 20 Arkansas



When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 17



Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

TV: Peacock; Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Arkansas series history

Indiana and Arkansas have met five times, with the Razorbacks holding a narrow 3-2 advantage in the all-time series.



Three of those four meetings came in a 13-month span between November 2018 and December 2019.

The Hoosiers earned a 63-60 win over Arkansas in the second round of the 2019 NIT, but the Razorbacks got the last laugh the following season, winning 71-64 at Assembly Hall.



The programs haven't met on a neutral floor since the opening round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, when Arkansas defeated Indiana 86-72 despite 22 points and nine rebounds from D.J. White.

Indiana vs. Arkansas outlook

This is the biggest challenge of Darian DeVries' second season in Bloomington thus far. The Razorbacks, led by Hall of Fame coach John Calipari, have assembled another talented roster featuring several highly touted freshmen.



Calipari's roster features an intriguing combination of young talent and established production. Junior guard Jeremiah Wilkinson leads the Razorbacks at 14.5 points per game, with Billy Richmond III right behind, averaging 14 points per game.

Freshman Jordan Smith Jr., a candidate for the top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, has made an immediate impact, adding 13.5 points per contest.



For Indiana, the biggest question is how its defense will hold up against a more talented, athletic opponent than the Hoosiers have seen so far this season. Tuesday will be a much more demanding test on the defensive end than anything Indiana has seen through four games.

Offensively, the Hoosiers relied heavily on their guards to escape Syracuse with an 83-80 win in their lone game against a power conference opponent this season. They'll need another strong performance from Markus Burton, Darren Harris and their backcourt on Tuesday, but establishing a consistent interior presence could be just as important.

One November game won't define the Indiana's season, especially with another significant matchup against Kentucky looming Friday. But Tuesday should provide the clearest indication yet of where Indiana stands and how much work remains before Big Ten play begins.