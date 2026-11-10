What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Syracuse

Indiana basketball faced its first significant regular-season test Monday night, and Darian DeVries liked how his team responded.



The Hoosiers overcame a late five-point deficit to defeat Syracuse, showing some much-needed composure despite another uneven defensive performance.



Here are five takeaways from DeVries' postgame press conference.

Indiana didn't panic under pressure

For a team with so many new faces, Monday's comeback offered an important early-season test. DeVries was particularly encouraged by Indiana's communication and composure when it trailed by five late.



"There wasn't a lot of panic," DeVries said Monday night following the win. "It was very much the next play. They weren't worried about the last play."



The Hoosiers executed offensively down the stretch, made timely shots and handled situations that DeVries said are difficult to simulate in practice.

Jaeden Mustaf was Indiana's best player

Jaeden Mustaf finished with 18 points, but his impact extended well beyond his scoring.



His rebounding, including a couple of offensive rebounds, physicality and defensive versatility impressed DeVries, who called Mustaf Indiana's best player Monday night.



"He really has an overall package, and he doesn't care that we don't run plays for him," DeVries said. "He just impacts the game in so many other ways."



It's Mustaf's ability to impact the game, specifically on the defensive end, that DeVries said is a big reason why he's in the starting lineup.

Darren Harris continues to find his rhythm

After a slow start to the season, Darren Harris has delivered consecutive 20-point performances.



DeVries praised the attention Harris commands from opposing defenses, explaining how his shooting threat creates opportunities for teammates.



"That opens things up for driving lanes," DeVries said. "That opens things up for post-up opportunities."



Harris also made a crucial late-game decision, passing up a shot to find Markus Burton open in the corner for a three.

Rebounding is becoming Indiana's identity, but defense needs work

DeVries believes Indiana has already established its rebounding identity, and Monday offered more evidence. The Hoosiers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and outrebounded Syracuse by nine, an advantage DeVries considered potentially decisive.



But he was far less pleased with Indiana's defense.



"Defensively right now, like we got to get better," DeVries said. "We got to take some steps there, and that's something that it's got to happen quickly."

DeVries weighs in on a coach's challenge

Asked whether college basketball should adopt a coach's challenge system similar to the NBA's, DeVries had a simple response.



"If it benefits us, yeah," DeVries joked.



He acknowledged the difficulty of officiating and credited officials for the calls they get right, but suggested that additional opportunities to review questionable late-game decisions could be worthwhile after an apparent blown call late hurt the Hoosiers.