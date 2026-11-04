How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Bellarmine: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Indiana basketball is back in action Thursday evening when the Hoosiers welcome Bellarmine to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.



The Hoosiers opened their 2026-27 season with a convincing 91-57 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday, with Markus Burton leading the way with 19 points and five assists.



Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Bellarmine

Who: Indiana vs. Bellarmine



When: 6 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 5



Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.



TV: Peacock/NBC Sports Network; John Fanta (play-by-play), Greg McDermott (analyst)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Bellarmine series history

Thursday marks the first regular-season meeting between Indiana and Bellarmine, although the programs are no strangers to one another.



The Hoosiers and Knights have squared off three times in exhibition play since the 2004-05 season, with Indiana winning all three contests.

Their most recent meeting came on Nov. 5, 2016, when OG Anunoby delivered a dominant performance in a 73-49 Indiana win at Assembly Hall. Anunoby scored 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting while adding six rebounds and two steals.

Indiana vs. Bellarmine outlook

Indiana couldn't have asked for a much better start to its regular season on Monday, particularly on the defensive end.



After a slow start, the Hoosiers held Eastern Illinois without a field goal for the final 9:44 of the first half, turning a competitive opening stretch into a comfortable advantage. That defensive intensity was one of Indiana's most encouraging takeaways from opening night, and maintaining it against Bellarmine should be a priority.



The Knights struggled mightily in their opener, falling 93-47 at Vanderbilt.

Offensively, I'm particularly interested in how Indiana's supporting cast continues to develop around Burton. The Notre Dame transfer led the Hoosiers in scoring Monday, but his ability to facilitate was just as impressive.



Burton finished with five assists to only one turnover, showing that he can run the offense without having to shoulder the entire scoring burden.

Indiana also got 40 points from its bench, including 14 from Bryce Lindsay and 11 from freshman Trevor Manhertz.



Thursday also presents an opportunity to see whether Indiana can sustain its defensive discipline for an entire game. The Hoosiers were suffocating for long stretches against Eastern Illinois, but consistency will become increasingly important as the competition improves.

Indiana has already shown it possesses the depth and defensive potential to overwhelm overmatched opponents. Against Bellarmine, the challenge is to continue sharpening those strengths.

Thursday's matchup also features an interesting reunion on the broadcast. Former Creighton coach Greg MdCermott, who will serve as an analyst alongside John Fanta, spent eight seasons working with Indiana coach Darian DeVries when the latter was an assistant with the Bluejays.