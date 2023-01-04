How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa. – Indiana basketball returns to the court after a 12-day break during the holidays, traveling to Iowa for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

Indiana enters the game with a 1-1 record in Big Ten play, defeating Nebraska at home and losing at Rutgers. Iowa is in the midst of a rough stretch, losing three of its last four games, including a 92-83 home loss to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson and Iowa's Pat McCaffery are both out, meaning each team is missing a member of its starting lineup. Despite Iowa's recent struggles, coach Mike Woodson isn't taking the Hawkeyes lightly.

"I've experienced it all in the NBA in terms of teams that struggle," Woodson said. "Those are the most dangerous teams because their backs is somewhat against the wall. The fact that they're coming home, they play extremely well at home."

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Who: No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3)

Indiana leads the all-time series, 106-80. Last meeting: Iowa defeated Indiana 80-70 on March 12, 2022 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon banked in a long-range 3-pointer just before the buzzer to defeat the Hoosiers, who led for most of the game. Bohannon scored nine of his 12 points in the final 2:26, and Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 32 points on 8-for-10 3-point shooting with nine rebounds. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Xavier Johnson added 20 points and nine assists.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 16.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 63.4 FG pct



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 10.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.3 apg



F Miller Kopp: 9.6 ppg, 44.6 3-point FG pct

Iowa Hawkeyes

F Kris Murray: 20.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 37.1 3-point FG pct



F Filip Rebraca: 14.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 60.3 FG pct



G Tony Perkins: 11.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.1 apg

Meet the coaches

Fran McCaffery, Iowa: In his 13th season at Iowa, McCaffery holds a 250–167 overall record with a 115-110 mark in Big Ten play. He has six total NCAA Tournament appearances with the Hawkeyes, including three since 2019. Iowa won the Big Ten tournament last season, but has never won the Big Ten regular season or made it past the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 under McCaffery. He played point guard for Wake Forest before transferring to Penn, where he was later an assistant for two seasons. McCaffery earned his first head coaching job at Lehigh in 1985 before becoming an assistant at Notre Dame. He was the head coach at UNC Greensboro from 1999-2005 and later at Siena from 2005-10, where he won three MAAC regular season and tournament titles.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Iowa

1. Who steps up in Xavier Johnson's absence?

Indiana will be without fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson, who recently underwent surgery for a broken foot suffered on Dec. 17 at Kansas. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino (10.7 ppg) runs the point for Indiana now, and coach Mike Woodson said sophomore guard Tamar Bates (9.2 ppg) will start on Thursday. Bates has stepped up his game recently, scoring 19 points against Kennesaw State and Nebraska and 13 against Arizona. Johnson's injury also means more minutes for junior guard Trey Galloway (6.2 ppg) and freshman CJ Gunn, who scored 11 points on Dec. 20 against Elon.

2. Trayce Jackson-Davis' health

Indiana held out preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in its last two games due to precautionary reasons. The Hoosiers had an extended break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, so Jackson-Davis will have nearly three weeks of rest by the time Thursday's game tips off. He was especially effective against Iowa last season, scoring a combined 49 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocks in two matchups. Indiana will obviously need a healthy Jackson-Davis as it pursues Big Ten title aspirations.

"[Monday] was really the first time he's had some contact," Woodson said on Tuesday. "I thought he looked pretty good, but I won't know the extent of it until I get down there in the training room today and just see how he feels physically."

"He's been doing some things on the floor, but not a lot of contact. Yesterday we had a lot of contact. Today we'll have a lot of contact. We'll scrimmage today and just kind of see where he is, providing he's feeling good about yesterday's practice."

3. Containing Kris Murray

Keegan Murray garnered national recognition as a consensus All-American selection in 2021-22, but his twin brother Kris' 29 points and 11 rebounds led to Iowa's 83-74 win over Indiana last season. Keegan now plays for the Sacramento Kings, leaving Kris to run the show at Iowa. Kris has doubled his scoring and rebounding output from last season, averaging 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds on 59.8 percent shooting. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five games – including a 92-83 home loss to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites – but Kris is capable of taking over any game.

Race Thompson will likely start on Murray, but this could be a game where Jordan Geronimo's defensive versatility is utilized to guard Murray.

