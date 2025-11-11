How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs Milwaukee On Wednesday
Indiana passed its first major test of the Darian DeVries era on Sunday in emphatic fashion, running Marquette out of the United Center with a 100-77 victory.
Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson combined for 50 points on 12-for-19 3-point shooting, and helped Indiana become the first team to score 100 points against a Shaka Smart-coached Division I team.
Indiana returns home for a Wednesday night matchup against Milwaukee, which was picked to win the Horizon League in the preseason poll. It's one of five straight home games for the Hoosiers through November, before traveling to Minnesota to begin Big Ten play.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Milwaukee
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (2-1, 0-0 in Horizon League)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FS1
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Marquette 100-77 at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, following a 98-51 win over Alabama A&M at home on Nov. 5. Milwaukee lost 86-76 at Wofford on Nov. 8, and then won 92-72 at home against Little Rock on Monday.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Milwaukee went 21-11 overall and finished third in the Horizon League with a 14-6 record in conference play. After losing their first game in the conference tournament, Milwaukee did not play in a postseason tournament.
- Series history: First meeting.
Meet the coaches
- Bart Lundy, Milwaukee: Lundy, 54, is 65-39 overall and 40-20 in Horizon League play in his fourth season at Milwaukee. The Panthers have won 20-plus games and 12-plus conference games in each of his first three seasons, including three top-four Horizon League finishes. Milwaukee reached the CBI quarterfinals in his first season. Lundy previously coached Division II Queens University to a 337-102 record in nine seasons, including three South Atlantic Conference regular season titles and two conference tournament titles. Queens reached the Division II Final Four in 2018, one of six NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 2-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Milwaukee
Milwuakee is off to a 2-1 start with 90-86 home win over Hampton, an 86-76 loss at Wofford and a 92-72 home win over Little Rock on Monday. Senior guard Seth Hubbard leads the Panthers with 19.3 points per game on 8-for-15 3-point shooting. Fellow senior guard Amar Augillard scored a team-high 25 points on 6-for-13 3-point shooting against Little Rock.
Milwaukee is ranked 186th nationally by KenPom, including the 142nd offensive efficiency, 270th defensive efficiency and 50th adjusted tempo. The Panthers will likely try to play fast and hope their 39% 3-point shooting through three games translates against tougher competition. Milwaukee also has solid size with starting forwards like 6-foot-10 Faizon Fields and 6-foot-8 Danilo Jovanovich.
Going into the season, Milwaukee was picked to win the Horizon League title after receiving 24 of 44 possible first-place votes from the league's head coaches, SIDs and media members. Augillard made the preseason All-Horizon League first team, while Fields and Hubbard were picked to the second team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.