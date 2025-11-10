Indiana Basketball Gains Respect In AP Top 25 Poll After Big Win
It wasn't enough to jump into the top 25, but Indiana's 100-77 win over Marquette certainly caught some attention.
Going into the year, the Hoosiers received just one point in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, effectively putting them in a three-way tie for a No. 43 national ranking. But after dominating Marquette on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, Indiana earned 45 points in Monday's updated AP Top 25 poll. That effectively makes the Hoosiers the No. 28 team in the country.
A big reason Indiana jumped up 15 spots in the poll was the play of Tucker DeVries, Lamar Wilkerson and company. DeVries and Wilkerson combined for 50 points on 12-for-19 3-point shooting, powering Indiana to its first 100-point game in regulation since 2016. The Hoosiers also became the first team to score 100 points against a Shaka Smart-coached Division I team.
"They're just a really unselfish group and that's what leads to some of the scoring opportunities we get is the guys really understand the game," Indiana coach Darian DeVries said postgame. "They're very willing passers and understand in moments like when Tucker has it going, they understand to keep finding him. Lamar has it going, we have guys that understand to keep finding them and then the guys contributed in different ways."
Elsewhere in the poll, eight of Indiana's future opponents are ranked in the top 25, including No. 2 Purdue, No. 6 Michigan, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 12 Louisville, No. 14 Illinois, No. 15 UCLA, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 25 Wisconsin.
Five additional Indiana opponents received votes but were left just outside the top 25, including Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Kansas State and Iowa. Indiana also defeated Baylor in an exhibition game, and the Bears received 14 points this week.
Here's Monday's full AP Top 25 poll.
Rank, Team, Record
Points, Trend
1. Houston (2-0)
1,462 (18), up one
2. Purdue (2-0)
1,459 (36), down one
3. UConn (2-0)
1,361 (3), up one
4. Duke (2-0)
1,223 (2), up two
5. Arizona (2-0)
1,204, up eight
6. Michigan (1-0)
1,121 (1), up 1
7. BYU (2-0)
1,111, up one
8. Alabama (2-0)
1,087 (1), up seven
9. Kentucky (2-0)
1,072, no change
10. Florida (1-1)
990, down seven
11. Texas Tech (2-0)
969, down one
12. Louisville (2-0)
856, down one
13. St. John's (1-1)
812, down eight
14. Illinois (2-0)
610, up three
15. UCLA (2-0)
609, down three
16. Iowa State (2-0)
605, no change
17. Michigan State (2-0)
557, up five
18. North Carolina (2-0)
494, up seven
19. Gonzaga (2-0)
466, up two
20. Tennessee (2-0)
456, down two
21. Arkansas (1-1)
324, down seven
22. Auburn (2-0)
207, down two
23. Creighton (1-0)
153, no change
24. Wisconsin (2-0)
140, no change
25. Kansas (1-1)
130, down six
Others receiving votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Barring changes to the poll, the Hoosiers will face a ranked team for the first time this season Dec. 6 against No. 12 Louisville at 2 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. That could be a historic day for Indiana athletics, as the football team may also play in the Big Ten championship, which is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.