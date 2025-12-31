Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Indiana in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
The top team in the country will play in its first College Football Playoff game of the year on Thursday. No. 1 Indiana will face No. 9 Alabama after taking its first-round bye and will face yet another formidable pass defense. The Crimson Tide don’t quite stack up to No. 2 Ohio State, though.
The Hoosiers didn’t blow away the Buckeyes the last time they took the field, but Fernando Mendoza did tally 222 passing yards against the nation’s best pass defense. He completed 15 of his 23 passing attempts in the contest. Alabama can present a challenge, but Mendoza has overcome better secondaries this year.
Here’s our breakdown for two player props worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Indiana
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Fernando Mendoza OVER 220.5 passing yards (-114)
- Charlie Becker OVER 43.5 receiving yards (-114)
Fernando Mendoza OVER 220.5 passing yards (-114)
Mendoza’s gone OVER this total seven times in 13 games this season. That’s not an overwhelming number for the Indiana quarterback, but it is worth noting that four of the contests he went over 220 passing yards were against teams that are currently ranked or have been ranked inside the top-25 this season. Two of those opponents — Ohio State and Iowa — boast top-four pass defenses.
The Crimson Tide haven’t played many dynamic passing teams as of late, but have given up more than 250 passing yards to the opposition’s starting quarterback in two of their previous three games. Mendoza has proven to be a more consistent passer than John Mateer and Ashton Daniels this season. Bettors who believe he’ll have an easier time against a team that’s not the Buckeyes should feel comfortable taking the over. Especially when Indiana is among the nation’s leaders, ranking sixth in yards per passing attempt (9.2). Mendoza’s personal mark is 9.5 yards per attempt.
Charlie Becker OVER 43.5 receiving yards (-114)
Becker’s big-time performance against Ohio State wasn’t his first of the season. The sophomore wideout is in the mix to be Indiana’s WR3, but his blistering speed gives him game-changing home run play potential. He leads the Hoosiers with 19.8 yards per reception and could break Thursday’s game wide open.
Becker caught six passes for 126 yards against the Buckeyes and has gone over 100 yards even though he’s only caught 26 passes this season. He’s gone over this total four times in his previous five games and has proved that he can create for himself when Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt are taking up most of the attention.
Alabama has given up at least 43 yards to multiple receivers on the opposing team in three straight games.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.