How To Watch Indiana In NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's women's basketball and the rest of the Big Ten gets a week off between the final game of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA selection show.
That wait is almost over. The field will be chosen at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The women's basketball selection show was moved from Monday to Sunday back in 2022.
Indiana finished its Big Ten Tournament run with a competitive 84-79 loss to then-No. 2-ranked Southern California. The Trojans went on to finish runner-up to rival UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
After the loss to USC, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was direct in her belief that the Hoosiers (19-12) will be in the field.
"There's not even a case to be made (against inclusion). Based on what we've been able to do, the history the last ten years, with our experience. I'm not worried about trying to make a case. Our team deserves to be in the field," Moren said after the loss to USC.
One difference from previous seasons is that Indiana will not be a first round host. Since 2022, Indiana has hosted the first round of the tournament based on being a top four seed. The Hoosiers will not be in the top four in 2025.
There's nowhere near as many women's basketball-oriented bracketologists as there are for the men, but those who are out there agree with Moren's sentiment.
ESPN's Charlie Creme had Indiana safely in the field in his latest bracketology update on Friday. Creme had as a No. 10 seed playing No. 7 seed Vanderbilt in the Fort Worth Sub-Regional hosted by TCU. No. 2 seed TCU and No. 15 Stephen F. Austin were on the other side of the bracket. The winner there would advance to one of the two Birmingham Regionals.
Herhoopstats.com had Indiana as a No. 8 seed playing No. 9 Georgia Tech at the Columbia Sub-Regional at South Carolina. No. 1 seed South Carolina would play No. 16 High Point or UNC-Greensboro in the other game with the winner advancing to one of the two Birmingham Regionals.
NCAA.com also has Indiana as a No. 8 seed playing No. 9 Georgia Tech, but at the Austin Sub-Regional hosted by Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns were projected to play No. 16 UNC-Greensboro in the other game with the winner headed to one of the two Birmingham Regionals.
A possibility that Indiana fans should be on the lookout for is that the Hoosiers could be sent to Notre Dame in the first round. The Fighting Irish are also believed to be a likely No. 2 seed and the NCAA does favor geographically friendly matchups when the seeding allows for it.
NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show
- When: 8 p.m. Sunday.
- TV: ESPN.
- When will games start? The First Four for the women's basketball tournament takes place at campus sites starting Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20. The full field begins playing on Friday, March 21. The first weekend of the tournament takes place from Friday, March 21 to Monday, March 24.
- Where will games be played? The first round is played at campus sites. The top four seeds in each of the four regions hosts the first weekend of games. This will be the first time Indiana will not be a first round site since 2021, though that was a season in which the COVID-19 pandemic took the tournament off campus sites. The last opportunity Indiana had to be a host and wasn't was in 2019.
- Where can NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament games be watched? All games will be carried on the ESPN family of networks. Specific network assignments will be made after the tournament is selected.
