Indiana Women’s Basketball Falls Short In 84-79 Loss To No. 2 USC
INDIANAPOLIS – There was an element of second verse, same as the first when it came to Indiana’s women’s basketball and its rematch with second-ranked Southern California in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Much like the Hoosiers’ seven-point loss to USC in January at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana’s 84-79 defeat at the hands of the Trojans in the Big Ten Tournament was competitive and tight to the finish. But Indiana just wasn’t able to get the right combination of a stop and a bucket to put maximum pressure on the Trojans when it mattered most.
It was a frustrating fate as Indiana fell in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight season. But there was also an element of satisfaction in how the Hoosiers made the Trojans work for the victory almost all the way to the finish.
The loss left a bitter taste for one Hoosier, but there was also a sense that Indiana proved something to national observers.
“We came into the game to win the game. We didn't say that maybe. We were very confident in ourselves to win this game,” said disappointed Indiana forward Yarden Garzon.
Indiana coach Teri Moren was a bit more measured.
“I'm extremely proud of our team today. I thought that they battled for 40 minutes. We asked them to do a lot defensively, change up some coverages and whatnot throughout. I thought that their focus was really good,” Moren said.
Perhaps the biggest sin Indiana committed isn’t much of a sin at all. USC needed its All-American talents to shine through, and they did.
JuJu Watkins led all scorers with 31 points and co-led in rebounds with 10. Her teammate, post player Kiki Iriafen, a first team All-Big Ten player, had 21 points to go with 10 rebounds.
“Our two All-Americans played like All-Americans and a number of people stepped up, and that's why we've become the team that we've become,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.
Indiana had excellent efforts of its own. Garzon paced the Hoosiers with 23 points and eight rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Shay Ciezki had 15 points, 11 of them scored after halftime.
At no point was Indiana out of range of the lead. USC’s largest advantage was nine points. Indiana led by five at one point, and the teams had identical largest runs at 8-0.
Indiana led for much of the first quarter, but in a pattern that was reminiscent of the game in Bloomington in January, the Trojans have the capability to go on mini-bursts of scoring that sustain them. Indiana led 14-13 with 3:26 left in the first period, but USC closed the quarter with a 9-3 run to lead 23-18 at the quarter break.
USC’s peak lead came with 8:21 left in the second quarter before the Hoosiers began to reel in the Trojans. A 6-0 run in the middle of the period – Ciezki scored four of the points – pulled the Hoosiers within two, but in a frustrating pattern that would repeat itself throughout the game, USC immediately answered with a 3-point bucket to hold off the Hoosiers
Trailing by four at the half, Indiana rode a Ciezki-based run to pull in front in the third quarter. She scored eight points in the first four minutes of the quarter as Indiana took a 44-42 lead.
Indiana’s momentum halted when Lilly Meister was injured when her left foot was stepped on by Iriafen with 5:53 left in the period. Meister would return, but the stoppage in the game seemed to give USC a chance to take a breather and reset.
USC went on an 8-2 run to take a 50-46 lead – a rally that Indiana was unable to erase for the remainder of the game.
It wasn’t for lack of trying. Garzon nailed a 3-point at the 8:37 mark to cut USC’s lead to two, but Watkins answered with a layup.
It was the start of an annoying pattern. Garzon later made a layup to cut the deficit to two again only to have Iriafen answer with a jumper. That started a 6-0 USC run that widened the gap. Indiana fought back and a pair of Meister free throws sliced USC’s lead to three with 3:30 left, but USC’s Talia van Oehlhoffen immediately answered with a 3-point bucket.
Indiana was just never able to combine a bucket with a stop in the final minutes of the game.
The Hoosiers have a long break before Selection Sunday on March 16. Moren has zero doubt that the Hoosiers will have their name called to make the field.
“There’s no doubt,” Moren said.
