How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball As It Hosts USC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s men’s basketball hosts Southern California for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will try to win their fifth straight game.
With that, there are three welcome words from Indiana’s point of view as far as which broadcast partner is carrying the game: Big Ten Network.
So far, the Hoosiers are unbeaten on games broadcast by Big Ten Network – a 7-0 mark.
Obviously, this has zero to do with any correlation on the court. There is some confirmation bias in stating that record, too. Up until this point in the season, most of Indiana’s Big Ten Network games were against lesser, nonconference foes. Games scheduled to be relatively easy wins by design.
Indiana’s losses have all, unfortunately for the Hoosiers, come on higher profile networks like FOX or ESPN2.
Where this matters beyond just a trivial footnote is that after Wednesday’s game, Indiana only makes two more scheduled appearances on Big Ten Network for the remainder of the season. FOX, CBS, Peacock and FS1 become much more prevalent as the Big Ten schedule plays itself out.
What that means is that the schedule is about to become much more difficult for the Hoosiers. While Indiana has demonstrated encouraging improvement in wins over Rutgers and Penn State, they still need to prove they belong among the contenders by beating some of the contenders.
It’s a bridge that will soon have to be crossed by Indiana, so in the meantime, enjoy the Big Ten Network broadcast, the place where the Hoosiers have yet to taste defeat.
How To Watch USC at Indiana
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1) vs. USC Trojans (9-5, 1-2)
• What: Indiana hosts its third Big Ten game as USC visits Bloomington for the first time ever in a matchup of new conference foes.
• When: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Jan. 8.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: Big Ten Network.
• Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color).
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Point spread: Not available at time of publication. Please check for updates on Thursday.
• Recent results: Indiana has won four games in a row - a 74-65 win over Chattanooga on Dec. 21, a 77-68 victory over Winthrop on Dec. 29, an 84-74 triumph over Rutgers on Jan. 2 and a 77-71 win over Penn State Sunday at the Palestra in Philadelphia.
USC lost 85-74 at home to Michigan Saturday as the Trojans resumed Big Ten play. Prior to that, the Trojans had won five in a row, including an 85-61 victory at Washington, USC’s only Big Ten to date.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 10-0 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 1-1 in its only true road game. The NCAA counts the game at the Palestra as a road game. USC is 8-3 in home games, 0-2 in neutral site games and 1-0 in true road games.
• Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. USC was 15-18 overall and 8-12 in the Pac-10 Conference.
• Series history: Tied 2-2. Indiana last played USC in 1974 when it won 85-60 in the championship game of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Tournament in St. Louis. Indiana’s other victory came in 1937 with losses occurring in 1940 and 1960. USC has never played in Bloomington.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (12 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg), Trey Galloway (7.3 ppg, 3.9 apg), Luke Goode (6.8 ppg, 3 rpg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.5 ppg), Anthony Leal (2.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Mackenzie Mgbako (14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Malik Reneau (14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, likely won’t play), Oumar Ballo (13.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.5 apg), Bryson Tucker (5.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.1 ppg)
USC Trojans
• Guards: Desmond Claude (14.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.9 apg), Chibuzo Agbo (12.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Wesley Yates (9.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Kevin Patton (3.9 ppg), Isaiah Elohim (1.9 ppg), Clark Slajchert (1.5 ppg), Bryce Pope (1.3 ppg)
• Forwards/centers: Josh Cohen (9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Saint Thomas (9.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.3 apg), Terrance Williams II (10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, may not play), Rashaun Agee (4.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Matt Knowling (3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Harrison Hornery (1.5 ppg), Jalen Shelley (1.4 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 78, USC 71.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 54
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 48
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 54
• Strength of schedule: 177
• Preseason: 39
USC Trojans
• Overall: 77
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 82
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 100
• Strength of schedule: 301
• Preseason: 56
Meet the coaches
• Eric Musselman, USC: Musselman is in his 10th season as a college head coach, having just begun at USC. He is 230-98 as a head coach in college. He is 9-5 so far at USC.
Musselman coached Arkansas from 2019-24. He was 111-59 and made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament three seasons in a row from 2021-23 with the Razorbacks.
Before Arkansas, Musselman was 110-34 in four seasons at Nevada from 2015-19.
Prior to that, Musselman was an assistant coach at LSU (2014-15) and Arizona State (2012-13).
The first chapter of Musselman’s career was in the pros. Musselman was head coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2002-04 (65-89) and the Sacramento Kings (33-49) in the 2006-07 season.
After his NBA head coaching stints, Musselman was head coach with the Reno Bighorns (2010-11) and Los Angeles D-Fenders (2011-12). He was D-League Coach of the Year with the D-Fenders.
Musselman had NBA assistant coaching stints with Minnesota (1990-91), Orlando (1998-2000), Atlanta (2000-02) and Memphis (2004-06).
At the start of his career, Musselman was head coach of the CBA’s Rapid City Thrillers in 1989-90 when he was just 25. After one year on the Timberwolves staff, he returned to the Thrillers as head coach from 1991-97. Musselman also coached the Florida Sharks in the USBL in 1995-96, winning two championships.
Musselman has also coached several international teams: China (2009), the Dominican Republic (2010-11) and Venezuela (2011-13). He coached the USA high school age team in 2010.
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 75-43 overall record and a 34-30 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year.
Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14.
Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
