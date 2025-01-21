How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball As It Travels To Northwestern
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball faces Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. As Hoosiers On SI wrote on Monday, Woodson will try again for his first win against the Wildcats.
It’s a strange record, made all the more bizarre by the dominance the Hoosiers have had over historically better programs like Michigan and Ohio State in the last three years.
Indiana has played twice in Evanston during the Woodson era. One of the games was in Woodson’s first season, with five Hoosiers suspended for the game. Indiana lost 59-51 in 2022. The other was in 2023 when the game came down to a final possession in which Indiana nemesis Boo Buie hit a game-winning shot to help Northwestern earn a 64-62 victory.
While Woodson hasn’t beaten Northwestern, it hasn’t been that long since Indiana tasted victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Hoosiers won 79-76 in double overtime in Evanston in 2021.
Here’s a list of the last time Indiana won at Big Ten venues:
• Ohio State: Friday, when the Hoosiers earned a 77-76 overtime victory over the Buckeyes.
• Penn State: The NCAA counts Indiana’s 77-71 win on Jan. 5 as a “road” victory – even though it was played off-campus in Philadelphia at the Palestra. Indiana’s last victory in State College was a 78-75 win in 2017.
• Minnesota: The Hoosiers defeated the Golden Gophers 70-58 at Williams Arena on March 6, 2024, part of a late-season five-game win streak.
• Maryland: In the game before Indiana won at Minnesota, the Hoosiers prevailed 83-78 on March 3, 2024, in College Park.
• Michigan: In the 2023-24 Big Ten opener, Indiana held off Michigan with a 78-75 victory at Crisler Arena on Dec. 5, 2023.
• Purdue: A 35-point effort by Jalen Hood-Schifino led Indiana to a 79-71 win at Mackey Arena over No. 5 Purdue on Feb. 25, 2023.
• Illinois: Trayce Jackson-Davis had one of his best games in an Indiana uniform as the Hoosiers won 80-65 on Jan. 19, 2023. Jackson-Davis had 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
• Nebraska: Indiana earned a 78-71 victory over the Cornhuskers on Jan. 17, 2022.
• Northwestern: The aforementioned 79-76 double overtime win took place on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Iowa: One of the biggest wins in the Archie Miller era was an 81-69 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 21, 2021, as the Hoosiers dropped the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes.
• Michigan State: With five Hoosiers reaching double-figure scoring – led by Romeo Langford’s 19 points – Indiana took down No. 6 Michigan State 79-75 in overtime on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Breslin Center.
• Rutgers: Indiana prevailed 65-43 on Feb. 5, 2018. The Hoosiers have only beaten the Scarlet Knights three times since, with all of the victories taking place at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• Wisconsin: Indiana’s troubles with Wisconsin are notorious as five different coaches have tried and field to win in Madison. Indiana’s last victory was a 69-59 triumph on Jan. 25, 1998, in the last game of the series played at Wisconsin Field House. Andrae Patterson led Indiana with 23 points in a game that featured Bob Knight vs. Dick Bennett in the coaching boxes.
• The west coast Big Ten schools: Indiana is 2-1 at UCLA, but hasn’t played in Westwood since 1960. The last victory was in the 1940-41 season, when the Hoosiers prevailed 51-26 in Los Angeles.
Indiana defeated Southern California 42-39 in Los Angeles during the 1937-38 season.
Indiana has never played on-campus at Oregon or Washington, according to Indiana’s media guide.
*** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch Indiana at Northwestern
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (11-7, 2-5)
• What: Indiana travels to Northwestern for its second straight Big Ten Conference road game.
• When: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Jan. 22.
• Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
• TV: Big Ten Network.
• Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color), Andy Katz (sideline).
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Recent results: Indiana was 1-1 last week. The Hoosiers lost 94-69 at home against Illinois on Jan. 14. Indiana then won at Ohio State 77-76 in overtime last Friday.
Northwestern played two overtime contests last week. The Wildcats defeated Maryland 76-74 at home on Thursday and fell 80-76 at Michigan on Sunday.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 10-1 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 2-2 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.) Northwestern is 9-1 in home games, 2-1 in neutral site games and 0-5 in true road games. Northwestern was 22-12 and 12-8 in the Big Ten.
• Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Northwestern advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they lost to eventual national champion Connecticut.
• Series history: Indiana leads 120-56. Northwestern has won four in a row in the series, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson has never beaten the Wildcats. The four-game losing streak in the series is the longest for the Hoosiers since 1932-33. Indiana has only lost five in a row to Northwestern once – from 1913-15. Indiana last won in Evanston in 2021 during Archie Miller’s final season as coach.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (11.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.3 apg), Trey Galloway (7.2 ppg, 4.1 apg), Luke Goode (8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Kanaan Carlyle (5.1 ppg), Anthony Leal (2.3 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Malik Reneau (14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, questionable with knee injury), Oumar Ballo (14.5 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.3 apg), Mackenzie Mgbako (11.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Bryson Tucker (6.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, questionable with finger injury), Langdon Hatton (2.4 ppg).
Northwestern Wildcats
• Guards: Brooks Barnhizer (18.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.1 apg), Jalen Leach (13.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.8 apg), Ty Berry (7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Angelo Ciarvino (4.2 ppg), Justin Mullins (3.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), K.J. Windham (3.3 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Nick Martinelli (20 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Matthew Nicholson (5.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Keenan Fitzmorris (0.7 ppg, 0.6 rpg)
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Northwestern 71, Indiana 67.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 59
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 49
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 77
• Strength of schedule: 158
• Preseason: 39
Northwestern Wildcats
• Overall: 51
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 24
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 93
• Strength of schedule: 245
• Preseason: 50
Meet the coaches
• Chris Collins, Northwestern: Chris Collins is in his 12th season as Northwestern’s head coach. He is 188-181 and has taken the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournaments, including appearances in the last two seasons. In winning percentage, Collins’ .509 mark is the fourth-best in school history and only one coach who lasted past World War II – Dutch Lonborg – is with Collins in the top four.
Collins was previously an assistant at Duke (2000-13), Seton Hall (1998-2000) and with the WNBA’s Detroit Shock (1998). Collins, the son of former NBA player and coach Doug Collins, played at Duke from 1992-96.
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 77-45 overall record and a 36-32 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
