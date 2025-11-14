How To Watch Indiana vs Incarnate Word Basketball
Indiana looks to continue its hot start to the Darian DeVries era on Sunday as Incarnate Word comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers have cruised to three victories to begin the season, scoring at least 98 points in each game. The play of transfers Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries has been especially intriguing, with the two combining to average 41 points on 44.7% 3-point shooting.
Sunday's matchup is one of four more home games for the Hoosiers before they begin Big Ten play on Dec. 3 at Minnesota. Incarnate Word comes to Bloomington with a 2-1 record in coach Shane Heirman's third season.
How to watch Indiana vs. Incarnate Word
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Incarnate Word (2-1, 0-0 in Southland Conference)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Marquette 100-77 at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 9, then defeated Milwaukee 101-70 at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word defeated Jarvis Christian 104-60 at home on Nov. 7, then defeated Southwest Christian 109-70 at home on Tuesday.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Incarnate Word went 19-17 overall and finished seventh in the Southland Conference with a 9-11 record. The Cardinals won two games in the CBI before losing in the semifinals.
- Series history: First meeting.
Meet the coaches
- Shane Heirman, Incarnate Word: Heirman, 37, is 29-41 overall and 12-26 in Southland Conference play in his third season at Incarnate Word. After going 8-23 in year one, he guided an 11-win improvement in year two with a trip to the CBI. Heirman previously an associate head coach at Central Michigan from 2021-23 and an assistant at DePaul from 2017-21. He was also the head coach of La Lumiere School from 2014-17, where he coached NBA players Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jordan Poole. Heirman played at Tulsa from 2009-11 and was born in Mishawaka, Ind.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 3-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Incarnate Word
Incarnate Word is off to a 2-1 start, beginning with a 98-64 loss at Colorado State, followed by a 104-60 home win over Jarvis Christian and a 109-70 home win over Southwest Christian. The Cardinals rank No. 213 overall by KenPom, with the No. 166 offensive efficiency, No. 287 defensive efficiency and 270th in adjusted tempo.
Four players are averaging double-digit points, including senior guards Davion Bailey (19 ppg) and Tahj Staveskie (18.7 ppg), sophomore guard Harrison Reede (17 ppg) and junior guard Jordan Pyke (12.3 ppg). Reede has been the team's most effective 3-point shooter, going 17-for-30.
As a team, Incarnate Word shoots 49.3% from the field, 39.8% from 3-point range and 65.4% from the free throw line. They've outrebounded opponents by an average of 10 rebounds per game and have a 49-to-28 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Incarnate Word was picked to finish seventh in the preseason Southland Conference poll. The Cardinals were ranked No. 221 out of 365 teams and No. 5 in the Southland Conference going into the season by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney.
