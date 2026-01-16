How To Watch Indiana vs Iowa Basketball

Drake University has been one of the top mid-major programs in recent years, and its last two head coaches face off Saturday –– this time in their first season at Big Ten schools.

Indiana, under Darian DeVries, is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble in Joe Lunardi's latest projection, following recent losses to Nebraska and Michigan State. The Nebraska game marked Indiana's first home loss of the season, and it was particularly painful as the Hoosiers blew a 16-point halftime lead.

Iowa, under Ben McCollum, is a bit more safe as a projected No. 8 seed, but the Hawkeyes are off to a worse start in Big Ten play at 2-4. That includes a three-game losing streak to Minnesota, Illinois and Purdue, each by single-digit margins.

Here's more info on the game.

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) is fouled by Nebraska's Cale Jacobsen (31) while shooting at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3 in Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 in Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3 in Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 in Big Ten) What: Big Ten Conference game

Big Ten Conference game When: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: FOX

FOX TV announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Iowa, and the over/under is 142.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday evening. Indiana's moneyline odds are -130, and Iowa is a +110 underdog on the moneyline.

Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Iowa, and the over/under is 142.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday evening. Indiana's moneyline odds are -130, and Iowa is a +110 underdog on the moneyline. Recent results: Indiana lost 83-77 at home against No. 10 Nebraska on Jan. 10, and then lost 81-60 at No. 12 Michigan State on Tuesday. Iowa lost 75-69 at home against No. 16 Illinois on Jan. 11, and then lost 79-72 at No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday.

Indiana lost 83-77 at home against No. 10 Nebraska on Jan. 10, and then lost 81-60 at No. 12 Michigan State on Tuesday. Iowa lost 75-69 at home against No. 16 Illinois on Jan. 11, and then lost 79-72 at No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Iowa went 17-16 overall and finished 15th out of 18 Big Ten teams with a 7-13 record in conference play. The Hawkeyes did not participate in a postseason tournament and fired coach Fran McCaffery after the season.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Iowa went 17-16 overall and finished 15th out of 18 Big Ten teams with a 7-13 record in conference play. The Hawkeyes did not participate in a postseason tournament and fired coach Fran McCaffery after the season. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 107-83. The Hoosiers have lost five of the last six matchups, with all occurring under former head coach Mike Woodson. Iowa won the most recent matchup 85-60 on Jan. 11, 2025 in Iowa City, but Indiana won its most matchup in Bloomington, defeating Iowa 74-68 on Jan. 30, 2024. Indiana is 62-30 in Bloomington all-time against Iowa all-time, but Iowa holds a 49-43 advantage in Iowa City.

Meet the coaches

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Ben McCollum, Iowa: McCollum, 44, is 12-5 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hawkeyes. He previously coached one season at Drake, where he 31-4 overall and won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title at 17-3 and conference tournament title. McCollum's Bulldogs earned a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 6 seed Missouri 67-57 before losing 77-64 to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32. McCollum previously coached at Division II Northwest Missouri State, where he won four national championships, 12 MIAA regular season titles, eight MIAA tournament titles and five NABC Division II coach of the year awards. Born in Iowa City, McCollum played at North Iowa Area Community College and Northwest Missouri State.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 12-5 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 20.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 42.4 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 14.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 32.9 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.9 ppg, 4.5 apg, 30.2 3pt FG%

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) drives against UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa

G Bennett Stirtz: 17.7 ppg, 5.0 apg, 37.9 3pt FG%

G Tavion Banks: 9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 54.8 FG%

F Alvaro Folgueiras: 8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 41.5 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 32nd overall, 30th offensive efficiency, 47th defensive efficiency, 167th adjusted tempo, 89th strength of schedule.

Iowa: 21st overall, 35th offensive efficiency, 21st defensive efficiency, 335th adjusted tempo, 94th strength of schedule.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.