How To Watch Indiana vs No. 10 Nebraska Basketball

Indiana's 12-3 overall record and 3-1 start to Big Ten play looks good at face value on coach Darian DeVries' first-year resume. But it also lacks an important data point –– Quad 1 wins.

The Hoosiers missed out on their first two opportunities to pick up such victories, falling 87-78 to Louisville and 72-60 at Kentucky. Marquette and Kansas State were supposed to represent marquee nonconference opponents, but they've fallen to No. 158 and No. 65, respectively, in the NET rankings.

Indiana moved up to No. 30 in the NET after Wednesday's 84-66 win at Maryland –– solid standing for early January –– but 10 of the Hoosiers' 12 wins have come against Quad 3 and 4 opponents. So in order to really solidify their NCAA Tournament chances, they'll need to defeat several quality opponents.

DeVries' Hoosiers get that opportunity Saturday at home against Nebraska, one of college basketball's most pleasant surprises of the season. In coach Fred Hoiberg's seventh season, the Cornhuskers are undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the latest AP poll, with Quad 1 wins against Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois and New Mexico.

Indiana's Nick Dorn (7) celebrates with Lamar Wilkerson (3) against Washington at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game

Big Ten Conference game When: Saturday, Jan. 10 at Noon ET

Saturday, Jan. 10 at Noon ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bruce Weber (analyst)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Bruce Weber (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana defeated Washington 90-80 at home on Jan. 4, and then won 84-66 at Maryland on Wednesday. Nebraska defeated No. 9 Michigan State 58-56 at home on Jan. 2, and then won 72-69 at Ohio State on Monday.

Indiana defeated Washington 90-80 at home on Jan. 4, and then won 84-66 at Maryland on Wednesday. Nebraska defeated No. 9 Michigan State 58-56 at home on Jan. 2, and then won 72-69 at Ohio State on Monday. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Nebraska went 21-14 overall and finished 16th out of 18 Big Ten teams with a 7-13 record in conference play. The Cornhuskers missed the NCAA Tournament, but went to Las Vegas and won the first College Basketball Crown tournament, defeating Arizona State, Georgetown, Boise State and UCF.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Nebraska went 21-14 overall and finished 16th out of 18 Big Ten teams with a 7-13 record in conference play. The Cornhuskers missed the NCAA Tournament, but went to Las Vegas and won the first College Basketball Crown tournament, defeating Arizona State, Georgetown, Boise State and UCF. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 19-11, but Nebraska has won the last four matchups dating back to the 2023-24 season. The Cornhuskers won the most recent matchup 85-68 in Lincoln, Neb., and each of their four straight wins have come by at least 15 points. Prior to the four-game losing streak, Indiana had won seven straight games from 2019-22. Indiana is 8-4 against Nebraska at home, 9-6 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites, with 21 matchups coming since 2012.

Meet the coaches

Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg against the Winthrop Eagles at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: Hoiberg, 53, is 99-108 overall and 41-82 in Big Ten play in his seventh season at Nebraska. After winning just 24 total games across Hoiberg's first three seasons, the Cornhuskers won 21 games last season and 23 games two years ago. In 2024, Hoiberg took Nebraska to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, and the Cornhuskers won the College Basketball Crown tournament last year. Prior to Nebraska, Hoiberg had a 115-155 record with the Chicago Bulls and was fired during his fourth season in 2018-19. His first head coaching stint was with Iowa State, where he went 115-56 overall and 49-39 in Big 12 play with four NCAA Tournament appearances from 2010-15. He was named Big Ten coach of the year and Jim Phelan national coach of the year in 2024. Hoiberg played at Iowa State from 1991-95, where he was a first-team All-Big Eight player, and went on to play in the NBA from 1995-2005.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 19.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 41.8 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 14.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 33.6 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 12.9 ppg, 4.2 apg, 32.0 3pt FG%

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) dribbles against Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska

F Rienk Mast: 16.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 37.5 3pt FG%

F Pryce Sandfort: 15.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 37.8 3pt FG%

F Branden Frager: 11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 35.0 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 24th overall, 29th offensive efficiency, 28th defensive efficiency, 158th adjusted tempo, 149th strength of schedule.

Nebraska: 21st overall, 45th offensive efficiency, 16th defensive efficiency, 173rd adjusted tempo, 88th strength of schedule.

