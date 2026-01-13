How To Watch Indiana vs Michigan State Basketball

Indiana was on the verge of picking up its biggest win of the season Saturday against No. 10 Nebraska, but the Hoosiers squandered a 16-point second-half lead in an 83-77 loss.

That means Indiana is still going for its first win over a ranked opponent as it takes on No. 12 Michigan State Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich. The Hoosiers' last trip to the Breslin Center came with a upset victory over the eventual Big Ten regular season champs, as Mike Woodson's squad won 71-67 behind double-doubles from Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo.

The Spartans enter Tuesday's game with their lone blemishes of the season being a two-point loss at Nebraska on Jan. 2 and a six-point home loss to No. 6 Duke on Dec. 6. Coach Tom Izzo has a veteran team led in scoring by senior forward Jaxon Kohler and junior point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries against the Washington Huskies at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Michigan State (14-2, 4-1 in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game When: Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center (14,759) in East Lansing, Mich.

Breslin Center (14,759) in East Lansing, Mich. TV: NBC Sports Network/Peacock

NBC Sports Network/Peacock TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Michigan State is a 6.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 141.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday evening. Michigan State's moneyline odds are -285, and Indiana is a +230 underdog on the moneyline.

Michigan State is a 6.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 141.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday evening. Michigan State's moneyline odds are -285, and Indiana is a +230 underdog on the moneyline. Recent results: Indiana won 84-66 at Maryland on Jan. 7, and then lost 83-77 at home against No. 10 Nebraska on Saturday. Michigan State won 80-51 at home against USC on Jan. 5, and then defeated Northwestern 76-66 at home on Thursday.

Indiana won 84-66 at Maryland on Jan. 7, and then lost 83-77 at home against No. 10 Nebraska on Saturday. Michigan State won 80-51 at home against USC on Jan. 5, and then defeated Northwestern 76-66 at home on Thursday. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Michigan State went 30-7 overall and won the Big Ten regular season title with a 17-3 record. The Spartans earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Auburn in the Elite Eight.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Michigan State went 30-7 overall and won the Big Ten regular season title with a 17-3 record. The Spartans earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Auburn in the Elite Eight. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 74-58. The Hoosiers have won two straight matchups and three of the last four, including a 71-67 win in East Lansing on Feb. 11, 2025. Former Indiana coach Mike Woodson went 3-2 against Michigan State, and Archie Miller went 3-4. The Hoosiers are 23-41 all-time on the road and 50-16 at home against the Spartans.

Meet the coaches

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Izzo, 70, is 751-303 overall and 364-173 in Big Ten play in his 31st season with Michigan State. The Spartans have won 11 Big Ten titles, six Big Ten Tournament titles and one national title under Izzo, who has won Big Ten coach of the year four times and six different national coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming Michigan State's head coach, Izzo was an assistant on Jud Heathcoate's staff from 1983-95 and an assistant at Northern Michigan from 1979-83. He's seventh among active men's college basketball head coaches in wins.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 12-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 20.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 42.1 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 14.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 33.8 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 12.3 ppg, 4.3 apg, 31.4 3pt FG%

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, celebrates with Coen Carr, right, after Carr's dunk against Northwestern at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State

F Jaxon Kohler: 14.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 56.3 FG%

G Jeremy Fears Jr.: 12.1 ppg, 8.8 apg, 28.6 FG%

F Coen Carr: 11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 48.2 FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 27th overall, 28th offensive efficiency, 41th defensive efficiency, 158th adjusted tempo, 120th strength of schedule.

Michigan State: 13th overall, 66th offensive efficiency, 3rd defensive efficiency, 261st adjusted tempo, 23rd strength of schedule.

