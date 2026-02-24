Indiana vs Northwestern Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Point Spread, Stats

Indiana looks to bounce back from a pair of tough losses as it hosts Northwestern Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers lost by a combined 49 points at No. 8 Illinois and No. 7 Purdue last week, which dropped their record to 8-8 in Big Ten play and put them squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

On the other side, Northwestern is on pace for its most losses in Big Ten play since 2019-20. But the Wildcats have won the last five matchups against Indiana, and they're led by the conference's third-leading scorer, Nick Martinelli.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) smiles at coach Darian DeVries against Oregon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-8, 10th in Big Ten,) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (11-16, 3-13, 16th in Big Ten)

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Northwestern went 17-16 overall and finished 13th in the Big Ten with a 7-3 record. The Wildcats season ended with a second-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 119-58, but Northwestern has won the last five matchups dating back to former head coach Mike Woodson's first season in 2021-22. Three of those games took place in Evanston and two were played in Bloomington, with an average margin of victory of 4.8 points. Indiana went 7-3 against Northwestern in 10 matchups before the ongoing five-game losing streak.

Meet the coaches

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Chris Collins, Northwestern: Collins, 51, is 205-206 overall and 90-155 in Big Ten play in his 13th season at Northwestern. He has led Northwestern to three NCAA Tournament appearances, ending with Round of 32 losses in 2017, 2023 and 2024. Collins was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2023. But aside from those seasons, Northwestern has finished ninth or worse in the Big Ten standings nine times and finished below .500 eight times. Collins was Illinois Mr. Basketball in 1992 and a second-team All-ACC player at Duke. He was an assistant coach for Duke, Seton Hall and the Detroit Shock before earning his first head coaching job at Northwestern in 2013.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 17-10 overall and 8-8 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 21.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 38.1 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 34.3 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 10.2 ppg, 3.8 apg, 27.1 3pt FG%

Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) drives against Illinois at the State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Northwestern

F Nick Martinelli: 22.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 43.5 3pt FG%

F Arrinten Page: 10.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 55.1 FG%

G Jayden Reid: 10.1 ppg, 4.9 apg, 31.2 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 41st overall, 37th offensive efficiency, 56th defensive efficiency, 233rd adjusted tempo, 33rd strength of schedule.

Northwestern: 70th overall, 70th offensive efficiency, 89th defensive efficiency, 255th adjusted tempo, 19th strength of schedule.

