2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Statistics: Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets
The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs are nearly wrapped up with only Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps remaining in the race to hoist the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy.
The postseason began with 18 total teams, nine from the Western Conference and Eastern Conference each, and a bracket-style tournament has narrowed it down to the champions of each conference.
Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende smashed offensive records on Inter Miami’s road to their first MLS Cup final. Meanwhile, Vancouver became just the second Canadian team in league history to qualify for the final.
Sports Illustrated breaks down the statistical leaders from the MLS Cup playoffs ahead of the final.
Who Has the Most 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Goals?
Inter Miami winger Tadeo Allende enters the 2025 MLS Cup final having tied the record for most goals in a single postseason, matching Carlos Ruiz’s eight goals for the LA Galaxy in their run to the 2002 MLS Cup. Both Allende and Messi are among eight players in MLS history to have at least six goals in a single postseason.
Player
Club
Goals
Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami
8
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
6
Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
4
Son Heung-min
LAFC
3
Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC
3
Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps
2
Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami
2
Fifteen total players tied on two goals
Who Has the Most Assists in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?
Lionel Messi leads all players in assists in the postseason so far. His 13 total goal contributions (six goals and seven assists) broke the record for the most registered in a single MLS Cup playoff campaign.
Player
Club
Assists
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
7
Jordi Alba
Inter Miami
5
Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami
3
Ali Ahmed
Vancouver Whitecaps
3
Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders
3
Corey Baird
San Diego FC
3
Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
2
Fourteen total players tied on two assists
Who Has the Most MLS Clean Sheets in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?
U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese kept three clean sheets in five playoff appearances. Meanwhile, Rocco Ríos Novo has two shutouts in five games for Inter Miami. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Yohei Takaoka has just one in the playoffs ahead of the final.
Player
Club
Clean Sheets
Matt Freese
New York City FC
3
Rocco Ríos Novo
Inter Miami
2
Pablo Sisniega
San Diego FC
2
Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps
1
Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders
1
Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United
1
Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
1
Ten goalkeepers tied on one clean sheet
Which Team Has Scored the Most Goals in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?
Inter Miami have hit a new level in terms of attacking production. Their 17 goals through the first three rounds brought them to 98 goals across the regular season and playoffs, the most in MLS history.
Team
Goals
Inter Miami
17
San Diego FC
10
Vancouver Whitecaps
8
Seattle Sounders
7
LAFC
7
New York City FC
6
Portland Timbers
6