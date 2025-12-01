SI

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Statistics: Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets

An unlikely name leads all players in 2025 Major League Soccer postseason scoring.

Ben Steiner

The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs are nearly wrapped up with only Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps remaining in the race to hoist the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy.

The postseason began with 18 total teams, nine from the Western Conference and Eastern Conference each, and a bracket-style tournament has narrowed it down to the champions of each conference.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende smashed offensive records on Inter Miami’s road to their first MLS Cup final. Meanwhile, Vancouver became just the second Canadian team in league history to qualify for the final.

Sports Illustrated breaks down the statistical leaders from the MLS Cup playoffs ahead of the final.

Who Has the Most 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Goals?

Tadeo Allende
Tadeo Allende’s hat trick against NYCFC saw him overtake teammate Lionel Messi for the most goals this postseason. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami winger Tadeo Allende enters the 2025 MLS Cup final having tied the record for most goals in a single postseason, matching Carlos Ruiz’s eight goals for the LA Galaxy in their run to the 2002 MLS Cup. Both Allende and Messi are among eight players in MLS history to have at least six goals in a single postseason.

Player

Club

Goals

Tadeo Allende

Inter Miami

8

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

6

Anders Dreyer

San Diego FC

4

Son Heung-min

LAFC

3

Amahl Pellegrino

San Diego FC

3

Brian White

Vancouver Whitecaps

2

Mateo Silvetti

Inter Miami

2

Fifteen total players tied on two goals

Who Has the Most Assists in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi (right) is in unbelievable form. / Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Lionel Messi leads all players in assists in the postseason so far. His 13 total goal contributions (six goals and seven assists) broke the record for the most registered in a single MLS Cup playoff campaign.

Player

Club

Assists

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

7

Jordi Alba

Inter Miami

5

Mateo Silvetti

Inter Miami

3

Ali Ahmed

Vancouver Whitecaps

3

Cristian Roldan

Seattle Sounders

3

Corey Baird

San Diego FC

3

Max Arfsten

Columbus Crew

2

Fourteen total players tied on two assists

Who Has the Most MLS Clean Sheets in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Matt Freese
Matt Freese kept three clean sheets for NYCFC in the playoffs. / Adam Hunger/Getty Images

U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese kept three clean sheets in five playoff appearances. Meanwhile, Rocco Ríos Novo has two shutouts in five games for Inter Miami. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Yohei Takaoka has just one in the playoffs ahead of the final.

Player

Club

Clean Sheets

Matt Freese

New York City FC

3

Rocco Ríos Novo

Inter Miami

2

Pablo Sisniega

San Diego FC

2

Yohei Takaoka

Vancouver Whitecaps

1

Stefan Frei

Seattle Sounders

1

Dayne St. Clair

Minnesota United

1

Andre Blake

Philadelphia Union

1

Ten goalkeepers tied on one clean sheet

Which Team Has Scored the Most Goals in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Inter Miami
Inter Miami are one win away from raising their first-ever MLS Cup. / Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Inter Miami have hit a new level in terms of attacking production. Their 17 goals through the first three rounds brought them to 98 goals across the regular season and playoffs, the most in MLS history.

Team

Goals

Inter Miami

17

San Diego FC

10

Vancouver Whitecaps

8

Seattle Sounders

7

LAFC

7

New York City FC

6

Portland Timbers

6

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

