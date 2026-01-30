How To Watch Indiana vs UCLA Basketball

Coming off its biggest win of the season Tuesday against No. 12 Purdue, Indiana heads out west for a two-game road trip against UCLA and USC.

That begins Saturday evening at Pauley Pavilion, where the Bruins are a perfect 12-0 this season. Despite losing second-leading scorer Skyy Clark since Jan. 3 due to injury, UCLA is playing some of its best basketball of late with five wins in their last six games.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. UCLA

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (15-6, 7-3 in Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (15-6, 7-3 in Big Ten) What: Big Ten Conference game

Big Ten Conference game When: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion (13,800) in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pauley Pavilion (13,800) in Los Angeles, Calif. TV: Peacock

Peacock TV announcers: Guy Huberman (play-by-play), Matt Muehlebach (analyst)

Guy Huberman (play-by-play), Matt Muehlebach (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana won 82-59 at Rutgers on Jan. 23, and then won 72-67 at home against No. 12 Purdue on Tuesday. UCLA beat Northwestern 71-64 at home on Jan. 24, and then won 73-57 at Oregon on Jan. 28

Indiana won 82-59 at Rutgers on Jan. 23, and then won 72-67 at home against No. 12 Purdue on Tuesday. UCLA beat Northwestern 71-64 at home on Jan. 24, and then won 73-57 at Oregon on Jan. 28 Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. UCLA went 23-11 overall and finished fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 record in conference play. The Bruins earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Round of 32.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. UCLA went 23-11 overall and finished fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 record in conference play. The Bruins earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Round of 32. Series history: UCLA leads the all-time series, 7-6. The Bruins won the last matchup –– their first since joining the Big Ten –– 72-68 in Bloomington. The previous matchup came in the 2007 NCAA Tournament, when No. 2 seed UCLA defeated No. 7 seed Indiana in the Round of 32 on their way to the Final Four. Indiana has a 1-2 record at home against UCLA, 2-0 on the road and 3-5 at neutral sites.

Meet the coaches

UCLA Bruins coach Mick Cronin against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin, UCLA: Cronin, 54, is 153-70 overall and 88-39 in his seventh season at UCLA. The Bruins finished top five in the Pac-12 all five seasons under Cronin, including a 2023 conference championship. They're 20-10 in conference play since joining the Big Ten before last season. Cronin led UCLA to the 2021 Final Four, and then made Sweet 16 runs in 2022 and 2023 before losing in the Round of 32 last season. He previously coached Cincinnati to a 296-147 record from 2006-19, including nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two regular season conference titles and two conference tournament titles.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 14-7 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 19.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 39.7 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 14.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 33.9 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.2 ppg, 4.1 apg, 28.1 3pt FG%

UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) against Northwestern at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA

F Tyler Bilodeau: 18.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 44.7 3pt FG%

G Skyy Clark: 13.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 48.6 3pt FG% (out since Jan. 3)

G Donovan Dent: 13.1 ppg, 6.6 apg, 21.2 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 31st overall, 28th offensive efficiency, 51st defensive efficiency, 222nd adjusted tempo, 52nd strength of schedule.

UCLA: 39th overall, 48th offensive efficiency, 46th defensive efficiency, 312th adjusted tempo, 56th strength of schedule.

