Curt Cignetti Let His National Championship Trophy Do The Talking This Time

When Curt Cignetti was introduced as Indiana's new football coach on Dec. 1, 2023, he sensed the fan base was dejected after three seasons with a 9-27 record.

So during a break in action between an Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, he woke them up.

"Purdue sucks!" Cignetti exclaimed. "But so do Michigan and Ohio State!"

Cignetti went on to speak about having no-self imposed limitations and not taking a back seat to anybody. It certainly fired up the crowd, but few people –- if anyone, besides Cignetti –– truly envisioned what was to come.

Indiana Hoosiers new head football coach Curt Cignetti is introduced at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 1, 2023. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers have gone 27-2 on the football field in two seasons since Cignetti took over, and reached the mountaintop on Jan. 19 with a National Championship. They've added Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Big Ten Championship trophies to the case, too, and reached the College Football Playoff in his first season.

So when Cignetti returned to Assembly Hall Tuesday night before Indiana took on No. 12 Purdue, the fan base needed no awakening as they basked in the glory of a National Championship and readied their voices to cheer on the basketball team. This time, Cignetti let the trophy do most of the talking.

"I'd like to thank our great fans for carrying us through a 16-game season," Cignetti told the crowd. "We could not have done it without you. Let's have fun tonight. Go IU!"

NATTY CHAMPS IN THE HOUSE 🤩🏆



Curt Cignetti and @IndianaFootball were recognized at tonight’s @IndianaMBB game for their historical season and first #CFBPlayoff national championship. pic.twitter.com/N6empb2JaK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 28, 2026

After Indiana took down No. 12 Purdue 72-67 and secured first-year coach Darian DeVries' first signature win, Cignetti appeared on an episode of The Field of 68. He was asked whether he put as much thought into Tuesday's speech as he did the day he was hired.

"Yeah, about the same amount. Went out there and winged it," Cignetti said. "I thought about repeating a couple phrases, but I thought, eh, that's okay."

Prior to Cignetti's arrival, season highlights were often winning the Old Oaken Bucket trophy for beating Purdue, or the Old Brass Spittoon for beating Michigan State. Bowl eligibility was celebrated as a major success.

But after defeating Purdue by a combined score of 122-3 in two games, Cignetti has set his sights higher than winning the in-state rivalry alone.

"One of the guys that's been here a long time, Mark Deal, he's been here since like 1965 probably, he actually brought the [Old Oaken] Bucket with him to bring out. I said, Mark, we're a little beyond that now, you know. We'll just take the National Championship trophy," Cignetti told The Field of 68.

Tuesday marked Indiana's first Quad 1 win of the season. And although Cignetti hasn't been able to catch many games this season, he's certainly aware of the importance this win could have on the season.

"I follow them from very far because we've been kind of busy," Cignetti told The Field of 68. "I know they were 13-7 going in, but you know, it's a rival game. And if I'm not mistaken, Purdue was ranked No. 1 in the country on one or two preseason polls going in, if not one, very highly. So it's a great win against a program that's been tremendous. And hopefully that gives the basketball team and program a shot in the arm here to finish real strong."